“We’re Not Entering The Group Stages To Honour Fixtures”- Galaxy PRO

Tankiso Morake says stars are not underlings

GAZETTE REPORTER

After securing a coveted spot in the group stages of the CAF Champions League for the second time through a dramatic penalty shootout victory against South Africa’s Orlando Pirates that ended in a tight scoreline of 5-4, Jwaneng Galaxy is firmly resolved that it is not in it merely to honour the fixtures.

“It was our aim to qualify for the group stages,” the club’s Public Relations Officer, Tankiso Morake, stated in an interview in which he emphasised their resolute intentions.

“We are not here to honour fixtures but to compete and emerge the best. We know that to be the best, you have to finish in a respectable position.

The best in Africa

“We are aware that it is not going to be easy because we’ll be playing against the best in Africa. We want to finish in the quarterfinals at least. This is not to say we do not want to win.”

The strong determination stems from Galaxy’s strategic vision that was adopted in 2019 whose overarching goal is to propel the team to greatness.

“That is when we made the strategy that we want to be the best in Africa, and to be the best, you have to play with the best on the continent,” Morake affirmed.

Acknowledging the significance of preparation, he noted that the team has already commenced their groundwork for the upcoming group stages.

Match fitness

With the domestic league about to kick off, Galaxy intend to use it as part of their readiness strategy, despite the risk of fatigue and injuries.

Said the PRO: “We cannot ignore the fact that we need match fitness to compete well in Africa,” he noted.

In a statement reflecting the pride and respect that management has for the players, Morake stated: “Making it to the last 16 of the prestigious continental tournament is not easy. That is why we are proud of them.”