Botswana Football League Set to Kick Off in Exciting Season Opener

For a sampling, it will be Township Rollers versus Masitaoka in Gabs while Nico United will face off with GU at Sam Sono Stadium in S/Phikwe on 7 October



GAZETTE REPORTER

Soccer enthusiasts and fans across Botswana are gearing up for an exhilarating start to the 2023 Botswana Football League (BFL) season.

With a roster of exciting matches scheduled to begin on 7 October, football fever is sweeping through the nation as teams prepare to battle it out for glory.

The opening day of the BFL will feature a clash between Masitaoka and Township Rollers at 4pm at the National Stadium in Gaborone.

Early advantage

Fans can expect an electric atmosphere as these two formidable teams face off in a bid to secure an early advantage in the league.

Meanwhile, from 4pm in Selibe-Phikwe, Sam Sono Stadium will witness Nico United taking on Gaborone United in what promises to be an intense battle between these two.

The stadium is expected to be packed to capacity as fans show their unwavering support for their respective teams.

In another exciting match, BDF XI will lock horns with rookies VTM FC at Lobatse Sports Complex, also from 4pm. Both teams will be eager to make a strong impression in the early stages of the league and set the tone for their campaign.

At VTM Arena

Also on 7 October, VTM Arena will host a clash between Security Systems and Matebele FC, providing fans with an opportunity to witness high-intensity action on the field.

The match promises to be a test of skill, strategy and determination as both teams vie for supremacy from 4pm on the day.

Tafic FC and Orapa United will square off at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in what is expected to be one of the most eagerly anticipated matches of the season.

Riveting encounter

With a history of fierce competition between these two teams, fans can look forward to a riveting encounter scheduled to start at 4pm.

The following day, 8 October, Lobatse Sports Complex will be the venue for a match between Police XI and Sua Flamingoes FC while Palapye Stadium will host a clash between Morupule Wanderers and Eleven Angels.

Both games will start at 4pm.