Choppies Long Service and Excellence Awards 2023 Celebrate Commitment and Achievement 

Prominent Retailing and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods chain boasting over 250 stores, Choppies, recently held its Long Service and Excellence Awards for 2023.

Established in 2018, these awards aim to recognise and appreciate the dedication of employees who have served the company for 10 years or more, as well as those who have demonstrated exceptional performance in recent years.

Notable dignitaries

The prestigious event was graced by notable dignitaries, among them the Minister of Entrepreneurship, Honourable Karabo Gare; the Minister of Minerals and Energy, Honourable Lefoko Moagi; the Minister of Trade and Industry, Honourable Mmusi Kgafela, the Mayor of Gaborone, his Worship Austin Abraham, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Home Affairs, Jimmy Opelo, and the CEO of Choppies, Ram Ottapathu.

In his opening remarks, Ottapathu expressed his enthusiasm for the occasion and noted: “This gesture is to encourage all our colleagues and associates across the organisation.” He highlighted the significance of having representatives from countries where Choppies operates, such as Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Constant improvement

The keynote speaker, Honourable Karabo Gare, commended the recipients of the awards as a true reflection of constant improvement throughout their years of service. He emphasised the pleasure it brings to the government when private entities like Choppies honour and value their employees through such initiatives.

Honorable Gare praised Choppies for being the second highest employer after the government, particularly acknowledging its employment of a significant number of women and as the largest employer of people with disabilities.

In his closing remarks, Honourable Mmusi Kgafela expressed his admiration for the Choppies gesture and thanked the company for allowing the ministry to witness the occasion.

“We in the Ministry of Trade are forever grateful to see such initiatives in the light of day as they propel staff to work harder and be more motivated to deliver,” he said.

Commitment and loyalty

Minister Kgafela also extended gratitude to employees working over holidays, ensuring service to the people of Botswana during the festive season.

The Choppies Long Service and Excellence Awards not only celebrate the commitment and loyalty of long-serving employees but also underscore the company’s dedication to recognising and fostering excellence within its workforce.

As a significant player in the retail and consumer goods sector, Choppies continues to set an example for corporate responsibility and employee appreciation, contributing to a motivated and dedicated workforce.