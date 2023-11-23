“Empowering Ethics: Insights from the 12th National Conference of the Institute of Internal Auditors Botswana”

PHENYO MOLEFE

The Institute of Internal Auditors Botswana recently hosted its 12th national conference at the Avani Hotel in Gaborone.

Industry leaders, experts, and professionals in internal auditing gathered for discussions under the theme, “Amplifying Corporate Governance and Ethics.”

In his opening speech, IIAB president Icho Molebatsi acknowledged the year’s challenges and highlighted achievements, such as hosting a breakfast seminar, the inaugural graduation of Internal Auditors, nationwide workshops, and accrediting six courses with HRDC.

Governing structures

The Minister of Entrepreneurship, Karabo Gare, stated: “As an imperative, the internal audit profession should make a concerted effort towards ensuring that the organisational ethical culture and governance practices are the most appropriate by effectively evaluating governing structures before making appropriate recommendations.

“We need to talk about situations where governance is met right in our organisations. We should not look aside and pretend we are not seeing anything when things are happening for fear of being dismissed or our contracts not being renewed.”

The British High Commissioner to Botswana, Sian Price, added an international perspective to the gala dinner during which discussions explored enhancing corporate governance and upholding ethical standards.

Ethical conduct

The Institute expressed gratitude to participants, sponsors and contributors, emphasising its commitment to advancing internal audit and fostering ethical conduct.

As the conference concluded, participants gained renewed purpose and a deeper understanding of internal auditors’ vital role in transparency, accountability and ethical behaviour.

The impact of shared insights is anticipated to resonate, influencing positive change in Botswana’s business landscape.