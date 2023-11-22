Express Yourself Fashionably  

BK Proctor invites fashion enthusiasts to a night of elegance and innovation to celebrate five years in the business

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Fashion enthusiasts, brand partners, supporters and friends of “Collections By BK Proctor” are set to gather by the poolside at the Grand Palm Resort for the homegrown brand’s fashion gala that is slated for 2nd December.

Styled “Express Yourself Fashion Gala,” the lifestyle event will showcase innovation, style and elegance.

“In celebration of our fifth year in the fashion industry, we bring you a fashion gala event to celebrate with our brand partners, clientele, supporters and friends of the brand,” founder Bakang Proctor told Time Out.

Special appearance

Proctor shared that their guest list features celebrities who have become friends of the brand. They were selected based on the fact that they are dedicated to sharing their experiences with the brand with existing and prospective brand supporters and clientele.

Special appearances will be made by music artists Han-C, Chef Gustos, Samantha Mogwe, Veezo View, Tori Lee, Ban-T, Scar and Brando Keabilwe. Media personality Ratie Kefitlhile will also be there, as will Lebogang Mos, DJ TCM Grove Cartel, Mafitlhakgosi Traditional Dance and Tsikitsiki ke a Gotela the Poet.

Admission

Said Proctor: “Our mission is to create a meaningful and stylish lifestyle brand that explores unique designs and materials for fashion-adventurous individuals who pride themselves in celebrating their individuality.”

The golden P1000 ticket includes a complimentary apparel package, a welcome drink, finger foods, reserved seating, serving waiters, access to a cash bar, and discounted accommodation at Mondior, Metcourt & Peermont Hotels in Gaborone on the night.

The VIP P2500 ticket includes a complimentary apparel package, a welcome drink, one complimentary bottle of sparkling wine, finger foods, reserved seating, serving waiters, access to a cash bar and discounted accommodation at Mondior, Metcourt & Peermont Hotels in Gaborone on the night.

Effortless style

The VVIP P25 000 ticket includes 10 VIP tickets, a complimentary apparel package, a welcome drink, finger foods, a bar/drinks tab limit of P5,000, reserved seating, a dedicated waiter and discounted accommodation at Mondior, Metcourt & Peermont Hotels in Gaborone on the night.

Collections by BK Proctor is a lifestyle brand specialising in footwear, apparel and accessories. The company is a fashion-influenced brand that aims to bring to life high-quality masterpiece designs for the globally conscious consumer.

Effortless style, exclusivity and authenticity are at the heart of the Collections by BK Proctor’s business philosophy and long-term mandate.