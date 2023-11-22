9th Annual Heavyweight International Comedy Festival Comes To Gabs

Audiences will #LaughForACause in support of Mochudi Resource Centre for the Blind

GAZETTE REPORTER

The 9th Annual Heavyweight International Comedy Festival (HICOFEST) is bringing non-stop laughter to Gaborone on Thursday 23 November at Avani Gaborone Resort and Casino with the most sought-after and in demand international and local comedians.

Beginning at 7.30pm, the audience will be treated to much hilarity and great silliness from a variety of heavyweight comics.

Major Moves Comedy’s biggest annual flagship comedy event, which has grown in leaps and bounds, will feature over 12 comedians. The headliners are local heavyweight Thapelo Malani and legendary South African comedian Roni Modimola.

Laughing for a cause

Said events coordinator for Major Moves Comedy, Gaolathe Kediemetse, in a statement: “Thapelo Malani, who is visually impaired, has been getting bookings internationally.

“This year alone he has performed in Namibia, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Lesotho. He is an inspiration to all artists that anything is possible.

“He is a product of Mochudi Resource Centre for the Blind and there are a couple of amenities they need. The motivation for the 9th HICOFEST is to raise funds for his former school through #LaughForACause initiative so that more Thapelos, even in other disciplines, can be produced by the centre.

Dry yet witty

“Another benefit of the event is that international heavyweights will offer workshops to local comedians on how they can improve their craft and travel the world.”

Roni Modimola is a talented and versatile South African comedian who is known for his dry but witty style that can win over any audience. His comedic talent has taken him beyond the borders of South Africa to various international comedy festivals.

These include the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and the New York Comedy Festival.

The ultimate entertainment

Major Moves Comedy has been increasing the lineup gradually to give the audience an unforgettable experience. The event features Dr Shakes from Eswatini, MaForty from Zimbabwe, Chingliz from Zambia, Angel Gabriel from Nigeria, Lilaphalapha from Lesotho, Tye Lamar from the USA with Botswana’s Queen of Comedy Kelekwang ‘Rekunde’ Mophaleng, Abel Maruza and resident host Onkgopotse ‘Mdala Ka Tjeludo’ Mugende.

MaForty hosted Thapelo in Zimbabwe at Bulawayo’s Kwantuthu Comedy Festival while Lilaphalapha hosted Thapelo and Mdala Ka Tje at the Lesotho International Comedy Festival in Maseru.

Said Kediemetse: “We promise a truly enjoyable, relaxing and fun event with this production. We have a fresh new lineup and fresh new headliners. People must come and experience the best and ultimate entertainment from beginning to end.”

Tickets for the comedy night are available at Webtickets & Spar outlets from P200 single to P300 double.