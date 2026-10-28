Botswana Borrows Again as Deficits Bite

Fresh AfDB financing offers budget relief, but overlapping loans sharpen questions over Botswana’s revenues, repayment obligations and growing debt exposure

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana has secured approval for another major African Development Bank loan, obtaining financial breathing room while facing a longer-term challenge of rebuilding revenues fast enough to service successive borrowing commitments.

The US$503.75 million facility, announced last Friday (October 23) is worth P6.62 billion. That is equivalent in size to roughly a quarter of the P26.35 billion deficit projected in February’s budget for the 2026/27 financial year.

The latest backing places renewed attention on the revenue recovery needed to support future repayments.

LONGER REPAYMENT LIFE

The new financing follows the US$304 million Governance and Economic Resilience Support Programme loan approved on May 14, 2025, for the 2025/26 fiscal year. AfDB records show that the agreement was signed on August 12, 2025, and that the facility had been fully disbursed by its June 2026 supervision report.

Presenting the earlier facility to Parliament on July 24, 2025, Finance Minister Ndaba Gaolathe outlined a five-year grace period followed by 15 years of repayments. Under those terms, scheduled principal repayments would not ordinarily have started by October 2026.

The grace period does not make the borrowing interest-free as Gaolathe quoted a variable interest rate of 5.51 percent at the time, alongside other fees. The successive loans are set to coexist with each carrying its own repayment calendar.

BORROWING ROOM FACES A REVENUE TEST

The Ministry of Finance’s June 2026 debt update recorded approximately P95 billion in public debt, including government guarantees, equivalent to 32.12 percent of GDP. Direct government debt, excluding guarantees, stood at P86.33 billion.

The February budget had projected debt, including guarantees, reaching 44.66 percent of GDP by March 2027. That remains a budget forecast, distinct from June’s recorded position. Parliament has since approved legislation to raise the debt ceiling from 40 percent to 60 percent of GDP.

A higher ceiling expands legal borrowing room but repayment capacity still depends on government income, financing costs and economic performance.

The Financial Stability Council’s May 2026 report warned that foreign-currency borrowing exposes the government to exchange-rate risk as repayments become more expensive in pula if the currency weakens against the currency owed. It also cautioned that heavy domestic borrowing can absorb liquidity and constrain credit available to businesses.

The latest AfDB $503.75 million loan will back the Botswana’s new Economic Competitiveness and Transformation Support Program which begins a two-year series covering 2026/27 and 2027/28. Its targets include raising non-mining tax revenue to 11.8 percent of GDP by 2027/28.

“Our role is to help finance the adjustment, while protecting those least able to bear its costs,” said AfDB Deputy Director General for Southern Africa and Country Manager Moono Mupotola in a statement announcing the new loan package to Botswana.

The OPEC Fund separately records US$170 million in additional policy-based financing for Botswana, approved in March 2026, illustrating the broader financing effort. AfDB’s October announcement confirms approval, but does not establish disbursement or disclose the new loan’s interest rate, maturity and grace period.

Stronger recurring revenues, export earnings and spending discipline will determine whether the additional financing creates a durable recovery. Without those improvements, today’s fiscal relief risks becoming a larger claim on tomorrow’s budgets.