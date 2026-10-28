Ukraine Demands Guarantees Over Captured Motswana

Ukraine wants assurances that a captured Motswana will not rejoin Russian forces, complicating Botswana’s negotiations to secure the citizen’s release.

BONGANI MALUNGA

Ukraine is seeking assurances before releasing a Motswana captured while fighting for Russia, creating a diplomatic obstacle for Botswana as it attempts to secure the citizen’s return.

Minister of International Relations Phenyo Butale told Ntlo ya Dikgosi on Monday that negotiations with Ukrainian authorities were progressing, but Kyiv remained concerned the captured person might return to the Russian military.

Active Negotiations

Butale was responding to a question from Kgosi Ian Khama of GaMangwato. He said Botswana had grounds for optimism despite the complications.

“We are in active talks with Ukraine, we believe that the talks are progressing well. Ukraine is concerned that once they release the captured individual, they may one day find ways to return to join the Russian army,” Butale explained.

Guarantee Dilemma

At issue is Ukraine’s fear that foreign nationals released after capture could rejoin Russia’s war effort. Botswana faces difficulty providing a firm guarantee about the future conduct of a citizen once released.

Butale indicated that continued recruitment of Batswana into the Russian military further complicates efforts to reassure Ukraine.

African Appeals

The minister said Botswana was among several African governments seeking the release of nationals captured while fighting on Russia’s side.

The government has not disclosed the captured Motswana’s identity, when the person was recruited, where the capture occurred or how long the person has been held. Butale said diplomatic talks were continuing.