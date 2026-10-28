Khama Questions UDC’s Silence On Abuses

Kgosi Khama IV says Botswana should speak out against alleged repression in fellow African states, but government invokes sovereignty and non-interference.

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Kgosi Khama IV has challenged the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) government’s response to alleged human rights abuses in other African countries, questioning its reluctance to publicly condemn the reported suppression of opposition voices.

In Ntlo ya Dikgosi, Khama asked how the administration could present itself as a defender of rights while appearing unwilling to confront fellow governments accused of violating democratic standards.

Regional Obligations

Khama argued that Botswana should speak against violations of regional and continental commitments to democracy, human rights and the rule of law. He questioned what he saw as a contradiction between the UDC’s domestic rights agenda and its position on abuses elsewhere in Africa.

He warned that silence on alleged abuses could weaken Botswana’s credibility as a human rights advocate.

Four Countries

Khama singled out Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda and Zambia, alleging that violence and lethal force had been used against political opponents and dissenting voices in those countries.

He urged Botswana to demonstrate that its commitment to democratic freedoms extends beyond its own borders. He pressed the government to condemn such alleged conduct publicly.

Sovereignty Response

Minister of International Relations Dr Phenyo Butale said Botswana engages other African governments through established regional and continental platforms. Such engagements, he explained, are guided by respect for national sovereignty and international principles.

Butale stressed that Botswana observes the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states.