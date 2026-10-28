Khama Challenges Ipelegeng Name Change

Kgosi Khama IV questions whether traditional leaders were consulted before Ipelegeng became Ikageng, while government says the old name carried stigma.

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Kgosi Khama IV has challenged the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) government’s decision to rename the Ipelegeng public works programme Ikageng, questioning both the consultation process and the treatment of a name associated with Botswana’s founding principle of self-reliance.

Speaking in Ntlo ya Dikgosi, Khama said many traditional leaders appeared unaware of the proposed change, despite their role as custodians of cultural heritage.

Consultation Disputed

Khama questioned how the government could claim adequate stakeholder engagement when dikgosi had seemingly been excluded. He argued that political change should not automatically mean discarding names and symbols inherited from previous administrations.

His objection centres on whether the renaming had compelling reasons and sufficient public consultation.

Self-Reliance Legacy

Khama said Ipelegeng carries significance beyond its use as the name of a government employment programme. He linked it to the national philosophy of self-reliance and the expectation that citizens take responsibility for improving their circumstances.

He warned against removing historically significant names merely because a new government had assumed office.

Coins Question

Khama also asked whether the government intended to replace the word Ipelegeng on Botswana’s coins with Ikageng, illustrating his concern about the implications of changing a term associated with national identity.

Stigma Cited

Assistant Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs Ignatius Moswaane defended the move, saying some Batswana had complained that the Ipelegeng name had acquired a stigma.

According to Moswaane, citizens who associated the name with negative perceptions proposed a more positive identity for the programme. The government considered suggested alternatives before settling on Ikageng.

Khama’s challenge leaves the adequacy of consultation with traditional leaders at the centre of the dispute.