STRAIGHT: Dangote Valuation Tops IPO by 33% PUNCHY: Dangote’s 33% Valuation Gap QUESTION: Is Dangote Worth 33% More? QUOTE: “Very Strong Interest” in Dangote DRAMATIC: Dangote IPO Meets Higher Valuation

Renaissance Capital’s N700.41 share estimate exceeds the N525 offer price as Botswana investors access the Nigerian refinery through local depositary receipts.

BONGANI MALUNGA

Dangote Petroleum Refinery shares have been valued at 33.4 percent above their IPO offer price by Renaissance Capital Africa, as investors in Botswana gain access to the Nigerian company through locally issued receipts.

In its 16 October 2026 research update, Stronger Refining Margins Drive Earnings Outperformance, the investment firm put the refinery’s value at N700.41 per share against the N525 offer price, a difference of N175.41. It raised its discounted cash-flow valuation by 13.1 percent from its previous estimate of N619.47.

Botswana Access

Access Bank Botswana is issuing Botswana Depository Receipts (BDRs), enabling local and participating SADC investors to gain exposure to Dangote Refinery shares. Each receipt represents one ordinary share.

The offer was scheduled to close at noon on Tuesday, 27 October. Receipts were priced indicatively at P5.85 each, with a minimum application of 100 BDRs, equivalent to P585.

Access Bank Botswana is facilitating up to US$500 million in shares through the arrangement. Trading in the BDRs on the Botswana Stock Exchange is expected to begin on 14 December, subject to the relevant conditions.

Access Bank Plc in Nigeria will hold the underlying shares as custodian, while its Botswana subsidiary serves as the receipts’ legal issuer. Investors can use local brokers without opening investment accounts in Nigeria.

Regulatory Route

The Non-Bank Financial Institutions Regulatory Authority granted the receipts local asset status on 15 October, a day before the Botswana offer opened. The Botswana Stock Exchange, Access Bank and regional market stakeholders helped establish the arrangement.

The wider Dangote IPO deadline was extended from 13 to 27 October, partly to accommodate African market access and depositary receipt programmes. Dangote said the offer had attracted “very strong interest” from investors across Africa and elsewhere.

Earnings Recovery

For the nine months to September 2026, Dangote Refinery’s revenue rose 144.5 percent to US$22.48 billion. Net profit reached US$4.73 billion, reversing a US$117.2 million loss in the comparable 2025 period.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation climbed to US$5.52 billion from US$627.6 million. The company also moved from US$1.73 billion in net debt to about US$651 million in net cash.

Renaissance Capital cautioned that its valuation remains sensitive to refining margins, foreign exchange movements, taxation and the timing of a planned capacity expansion. The 33.4 percent gap is an analyst’s estimate, not a guaranteed investor return.

PULL QUOTE “The 33.4 percent gap is an analyst’s estimate, not a guaranteed investor return.”