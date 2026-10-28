SA Feedlots Resist Botswana’s Beef Export Revival

South African feedlots oppose Botswana cattle and beef imports, threatening farmers’ recovery hopes as government renews its livestock export programme

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana’s cattle and beef exporters face fresh resistance to their recovery efforts after the South African Feedlot Association (SAFA) opposed imports from Botswana and Namibia over foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) fears.

According to The Namibian’s report of 21 October, the association’s executive committee unanimously adopted the position in a statement issued last Tuesday, citing risks to South Africa’s livestock industry and international beef markets.

The opposition comes just as Botswana has renewed export arrangements intended to help farmers recover from months of disrupted sales and livestock movement restrictions.

INDUSTRY RESISTANCE

“We cannot afford to put the recovery of our industry at risk,” SAFA said, warning that additional imports could undermine confidence among its export partners. The association acknowledged that imports from Botswana could ease South Africa’s calf shortage but argued that the “long-term interests and sustainability” of its red meat industry should take priority.

“Our decision is a precautionary measure,” it added, stressing that its stance was not an attack on either neighbour. SAFA said it would review its position.

BOTSWANA’S RECOVERY AT STAKE

The Minister of Lands and Agriculture, Dr Edwin Dikoloti announced on 19 October that Botswana would permit live cattle exports for six months, while beef and beef products would fall under a 12-month arrangement.

Live cattle exports are restricted to slaughter-ready steers, with veterinary requirements still applying. The importance of regional buyers is crucial as Dikoloti said the previous dispensation, introduced in 2019 and concluded on 30 April 2025, facilitated exports of more than 551 570 cattle, mainly to South Africa and Namibia.

He acknowledged that disease restrictions had strained farmers’ ability to meet financial obligations, pay workers and sustain operations. Government had also redirected approximately P97 million towards disease control, including vaccination, surveillance and fencing.

Earlier this month, South African Agriculture Minister Willie Aucamp outlined a possible route towards restoring trade. Aucamp said South Africa had submitted proposed biosecurity protocols to Botswana, with imports from disease-free areas among the options being considered.