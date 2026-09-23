Electricity Tariffs Lift Household Costs

Botswana’s CPI rose 0.4 percent in August as revised electricity tariffs pushed housing-related costs higher, while rural inflation climbed to 10.2 percent.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4 percent in August 2026, increasing from 148.8 in July to 149.5, as revised electricity tariffs pushed housing-related costs higher.

Inflation continued to move differently across regions. Rural Villages recorded the highest annual rate at 10.2 percent, up from 10.1 percent in July.

Urban Villages inflation declined by 0.2 of a percentage point to 9.2 percent, while Cities & Towns remained unchanged at 9.0 percent.

Regional Shift

The Urban Villages index increased 0.5 percent to 149.7 from 149.0 in July. The Cities & Towns index rose 0.4 percent to 148.3, while the Rural Villages index also increased 0.4 percent to 151.1.

Most group indices moved by less than 1.0 percent during the month, with the exception of Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas & Other Fuels.

Power Costs

The housing-related group increased 1.4 percent, from an index of 124.6 in July to 126.3 in August.

The increase was driven by a 6.8 percent rise in the Electricity, Gas & Other Fuels section.

The report attributed the increase to “the revised domestic Electricity tariffs, which were effected on 1st August 2026.”

Food Rises

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages increased 0.5 percent, with the index rising from 162.4 to 163.2.

The increase reflected higher prices in several categories, including Milk, Cheese & Milk Products, which rose 4.7 percent; Fruits, 3.6 percent; Food Not Elsewhere Classified, 2.0 percent; and Coffee, Tea & Cocoa, 1.0 percent.

Furnishing, Household Equipment & Routine Maintenance also increased 0.5 percent, with rises in Household Textiles, Goods & Services for Household Maintenance, and Furniture & Furnishing.

Tradeables Shift

The All-Tradeables index increased 0.4 percent to 160.9, while the Non-Tradeables index rose 0.6 percent to 133.9.

Imported Tradeables increased 0.5 percent to 162.2, while Domestic Tradeables rose 0.1 percent to 157.2.

On an annual basis, All-Tradeables inflation declined by 0.5 of a percentage point to 11.4 percent, while Domestic Tradeables inflation fell by 0.9 of a percentage point to 7.2 percent.

Non-Tradeables inflation increased by 0.6 of a percentage point to 6.2 percent, while Imported Tradeables inflation declined by 0.3 of a percentage point to 13.0 percent.