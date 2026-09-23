Sixteen Teams Set for Grand Slam

Eight men’s and eight women’s teams will contest the Makgadikgadi Grand Slam Series Championship in Sowa Town from 29 September to 3 October after five qualifying series.

GAZETTE REPORTER

The field for the Makgadikgadi Grand Slam Series Championship has been confirmed after the completion of all five softball qualifying series.

The championship will run from 29 September to 3 October 2026 at Sowa Town Council Stadium, with eight teams qualifying in both the men’s and women’s categories.

Final Slots

Scramblers finished Series 5 in first position among the men to claim the eighth and final place at the Grand Slam championship.

Bears also finished Series 5 in first position among the women to secure the final slot in their category.

Pools Confirmed

The men’s Pool A comprises BDF IX, Police IX, Carrats and Scramblers, while Pool B features Gata la motho, Wells International, Rail Giants and Comets.

In the women’s competition, Pool X consists of Police IX, Ghetto Yankees, Wells International and Panthers. Pool Y comprises Titans, BDF IX, Carrats and Bears.

Titans Ready

Titans secretary Atlang Gabantese said preparations were progressing well as teams and organisers look ahead to the tournament.

“Preparations are going well and we are looking forward to the Grand Slam,” Gabantese said.

She encouraged supporters to attend the matches and said the tournament was intended to provide an enjoyable experience.

“We are promising the people a fun tournament, so we encourage them to come in numbers and support the teams,” Gabantese said.

She also appealed to the corporate sector to support the championship.

“We also call on corporates to come on board and support the tournament,” she said.