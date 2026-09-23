40,000 ID Cards Stuck

Ageing machinery and procurement delays have left about 40,000 identity cards in the queue as government turns to repaired equipment to restore production.

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

At least 40,000 identity cards are stuck in government’s production backlog as ageing equipment, limited capacity and delays in procuring new machinery hamper efforts to meet demand for one of the country’s most essential identification documents.

OLD MACHINES

Speaking to The Botswana Gazette amid growing public concerns over delays in the processing and production of identity cards, Labour and Home Affairs Minister Major General (rtd) Pius Mokgware attributed the problem largely to ageing equipment and limited production capacity.

Mokgware said government had planned to procure new equipment in June, but the procurement process was delayed, further frustrating efforts to increase production capacity.

40,000 BACKLOG

The minister said the current backlog stands at approximately 40,000 identity cards, underscoring the scale of the pressure facing the national identity production system.

Following the procurement delays, government opted to repair the existing equipment in an effort to restore production capacity. The repaired machinery is expected to resume operations this week.

REPAIRS

“We are expecting the repaired equipment and production materials this week, which are expected to significantly increase production and help chip away at the backlog,” Mokgware said.

The minister said the repaired equipment is expected to enable government to produce approximately 1,000 identity cards a day once it is fully operational.

1,000 DAILY

At a production rate of 1,000 cards a day, government could make substantial progress in reducing the existing backlog. However, the pace of recovery will depend on the equipment performing consistently and production materials remaining available.

The immediate challenge for government is to clear the accumulated applications while continuing to process new ones, potentially putting further pressure on the system if production does not keep pace with demand.

CITIZENS WAIT

The delays have raised concerns over the impact on applicants who have completed the required procedures but remain without their identity cards.

Identity cards are essential for accessing a range of public and private services, meaning prolonged delays can create practical difficulties for citizens who require proof of identity.

PROCUREMENT DELAYS

Government’s failure to procure the new equipment as initially planned has added to the pressure on an already constrained production system.

Mokgware’s disclosure that procurement delays contributed to the situation highlights the potential impact of delays in acquiring equipment needed to deliver basic government services.

CLEARING BACKLOG

The minister said the government is now banking on repaired equipment and the arrival of production materials to restore production and begin eating into the 40,000-card backlog.

“The projected output of 1,000 cards a day could significantly improve production capacity, but sustained output will be crucial if government is to clear the existing backlog while preventing new applications from creating another queue,” emphasised Mokgware.