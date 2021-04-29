G4S Takeover Finally Over

Security firm acquired by USA rival Allied Universal Security Services

‘There are no envisaged structural and operational changes in the company’s subsidiary companies including G4S Botswana’-G4S

GAZETTE REPORTER

United States of America (USA) based security giant Allied Universal Security Services have acquired Global security company G4S, this publication can reveal.

When confirming the merger between two recently, G4S noted that deal creates a global leader in security with revenues of approximately $18 billion, operations in over 85 countries and a workforce in excess of 800, 000 employees. “Of greater significance the

merger offers the opportunity to leverage the latest security technology to offer our customers exceptional value and service,” G4S noted. “There are no envisaged structural and operational changes in the company’s subsidiary companies including G4S Botswana.”

Having his say after the completion of the deal which is valued at around £3.8 billon, Allied Universal Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Steve Jones noted that frontline security team members will hold the same post, receive the same pay rate and execute the same schedule as usual. “Frontline security team members will continue to wear the same uniform, report to the same supervisor, follow the same procedures, and perform the same duties,” Jones noted.

“In late Q3/early Q4, we will transition to Allied Universal uniforms and frontline security team members will be paid via the Allied Universal Payroll.”

He said their intention is for the integration to progress as smoothly as possible with no disruptions to their clients and employees. “To the extent that any decisions are made that may impact you, we will communicate these changes to you as they may unfold,” said Jones.

G4S, is a global integrated security company offering a broad range of security services worldwide. The company trades primarily through its subsidiaries and joint ventures in numerous jurisdictions, including Botswana. In Botswana, G4S has three subsidiaries,

namely BSE-listed G4S (Botswana) Ltd, which is for manned security and electronic security, Fidelity Cash Management Services (Botswana) (Pty) Ltd for cash solutions and G4S Facilities Management Botswana.

The acquiring enterprise Allied Universal, is jointly controlled by affiliates of Warburg Pincus LLC and Caisse de Dépôtet Placement du Québec. Warburg Pincus, is a company incorporated under the Laws of the State of New York, USA and CDPQ, was established by an act of the provincial legislative body of Québec, Canada. Warburg Pincus and CDPQ, through their controlled portfolio companies, control a number of firms globally, some of which have activities in Botswana.

Allied Universal is a security services and facilities management company which provides integrated security solutions incorporating manned guarding and security technologies, cleaning and maintenance services, as well as risk advisory and consulting services, among many other services.