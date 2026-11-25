After three decades of climate diplomacy, rising public expectations are colliding with slower institutional progress and diminishing time to act.

DR DOUGLAS RASBASH

The Conference of the Parties on climate change has just ended its thirty-first annual session. It is being framed by some as one of the most disappointing climate conferences. But what constitutes a successful COP? And how has our definition of success changed over the past three decades? When COP1 was convened in Berlin in 1995, the very act of bringing the international community together to discuss climate change was considered a diplomatic achievement. Expectations were relatively modest. Climate change was largely the domain of scientists, environmentalists and a handful of visionary policymakers. Most of humanity remained remarkably uninformed about the implications of its own development. Thirty-one years later, the world expects a COP not simply to discuss its predicament but to change its trajectory. Perhaps one of the great paradoxes of the COP process is that its success in educating humanity has contributed to the perception of its own failure. The more we understand, the more we expect. And the more we expect, the less satisfied we become with what is delivered.

SHIFTING OBJECTIVES

It is instructive to examine how the objectives of successive climate conferences have evolved. What began as essentially a diplomatic undertaking has become an extraordinarily complex exercise in the economic, technological and social transformation of human civilisation.

At Berlin in 1995, the achievement was dialogue and agreement to negotiate stronger commitments. At Geneva, the following year, the emphasis shifted towards accepting the emerging scientific consensus and strengthening the international response. By Kyoto in 1997, the international community had moved from recognising the problem to agreeing on legally binding emissions reduction targets for developed countries. Paris in 2015 represented another fundamental shift. Climate change was no longer considered primarily the responsibility of industrialised nations. Almost every country committed itself to participating in a global effort to limit warming to well below 2°C and pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5°C. By Glasgow, the question was whether the transition could be accelerated. By Dubai, the world was formally taking stock of whether it was doing enough. At Baku, attention centred on financing the transition, while Belém placed greater emphasis on implementation. And now, at COP31, the fundamental question is why mitigation is not happening fast enough. The objective has progressively shifted from participation to performance.

The evolution of COP objectives. Selected milestones illustrating changing measures of success, rather than formal conference mandates.

TYRANNY OF EXPECTATIONS

Expectations are a fascinating feature of human behaviour. Satisfaction is determined not solely by what we receive but by the difference between what we receive and what we expect. An achievement that would have generated enormous satisfaction thirty years ago may generate considerable disappointment today. The COP process is particularly vulnerable to this phenomenon because it has helped create an increasingly informed global population. The science has become more sophisticated. The consequences of climate change have become more visible. The economic implications are better understood. The technological alternatives are increasingly available. In 1995, an electric car was largely a curiosity. Solar energy was expensive. Battery storage was rudimentary. The economic case for decarbonisation was considerably more difficult to make. Today, renewable energy is often cheaper than conventional alternatives for new electricity generation. Electric mobility is commercially established. Technologies exist to substantially reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. What was once a debate about technological possibilities has increasingly become a debate about political willingness. And that changes expectations profoundly.

WIDENING GAP

There are three trajectories that help explain the growing dissatisfaction with COP. The first is the rising trajectory of public expectations, driven by scientific understanding, technological progress, education and increasingly visible climate impacts. The second is the more gradual trajectory of institutional progress, constrained by national interests, geopolitical rivalry, economic dependencies and the difficulties of international consensus. The third is the declining trajectory of the time available to prevent increasingly dangerous climate consequences. These three trajectories are creating an uncomfortable convergence of circumstances.

The COP expectation gap. Conceptual illustration; the trajectories are illustrative, not empirically measured.

Even if institutional progress continues, the gap between expectations and delivery can widen. Governments may believe that they are making progress while society increasingly concludes that they are failing. Both perceptions can coexist. But the atmosphere is entirely indifferent to either.

GENERATIONAL DIVIDE

There is also a profound generational dimension to the changing nature of COP. Many of those who attended the first climate conference are now retired. Young people entering the workforce today were not even born when the Kyoto Protocol was negotiated. For the generation that established the COP process, climate change was largely a future threat requiring international cooperation. For the emerging generation, it is an inherited predicament requiring immediate action. They have grown up with climate science, satellite imagery, extreme weather events, instant communications and an unprecedented awareness of the interconnectedness of the planet.

They are understandably less impressed by declarations of intent. They are increasingly impatient with a generation of political leaders that has spent three decades negotiating the terms of a transition whose necessity is already understood. They want to take over the driving seat, not least because they will be travelling considerably further down the road. The frustration is not simply directed at the speed of progress. It is directed at the continued use of political and economic thinking that helped create the predicament in the first place.

BEYOND NEGOTIATION

The institutional architecture of COP was designed primarily to facilitate international agreement. Its political format depends on consensus. Even legally binding agreements negotiated through the COP process rely on countries to implement them. Increasingly, however, it is being expected to deliver international transformation. These are very different undertakings. Negotiating an agreement requires diplomats. Transforming energy systems, transport networks, agriculture, industries and patterns of consumption requires engineers, investors, economists, entrepreneurs and billions of households. Perhaps we are expecting an institution designed to negotiate change to become an institution capable of delivering change. The distinction is important. For countries such as Botswana, the relevance of COP will increasingly be judged not by the size of their delegations or the sophistication of their national commitments, but by actual investment in renewable energy, electric mobility, climate resilience and the transformation of their economies. Climate diplomacy must ultimately translate into domestic economic policy.

REDEFINING SUCCESS

None of this should excuse institutional underperformance. Rising expectations are not unreasonable when they are supported by scientific evidence and technological possibilities. Nor should disappointment obscure what the COP process has achieved. Without it, the world would arguably be considerably less informed, less coordinated and less prepared. But we need to recognise that the criteria by which we judge COP have fundamentally changed. Participation is no longer sufficient. Neither is agreement, ambition, commitment or even the mobilisation of finance. These are intermediate objectives, not the ultimate purpose of the exercise. The ultimate measure of a successful COP is the trajectory of global greenhouse gas emissions, alongside our ability to adapt to the consequences of climate change. Perhaps COP31 will be remembered not simply for its perceived shortcomings, but as another indication that the world has outgrown the modest expectations of its original climate conference. As indeed it should. The spectre of a world 3°C hotter is catastrophic. Botswana and many parts of the planet would struggle to survive. Expectations are rising, patience is diminishing, and a new generation is increasingly anxious to assume responsibility for its own future.