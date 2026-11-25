Customers do not buy brands only for what a product does; they also buy the place the brand helps them occupy in the eyes of others.

By Manuel Veiruapi Ruhapo | The Brand Paradox | The Botswana Gazette

A bank account can move money. A shirt can cover the body. A restaurant can serve a meal. A mobile network can carry a call.

Yet customers often choose between similar products for reasons that are not printed on the packaging. They choose the brand that makes them feel competent, respected, included or different.

This is the central idea behind Will Storr’s The Status Game. Storr argues that people are constantly participating in social games in which they seek to be valued by their group. Status is not limited to wealth or fame. It can come from competence, generosity, loyalty, courage, taste or commitment to a shared ideal.

For brands, this creates a useful but uncomfortable question: what status does the customer gain by choosing us?

THREE STATUS GAMES

Storr describes three broad ways status is gained.

The first is dominance. Status comes through force, intimidation, exclusion or the ability to control others. In brand strategy, this appears when a company behaves as if being the biggest gives it permission to ignore customers, suppliers or competitors.

Dominance can create awareness, but it rarely creates affection. A business may be difficult to avoid and still be easy to dislike.

The second is success. Status comes from competence and achievement. The brand is respected because it performs. It delivers faster, lasts longer, solves a difficult problem or makes the customer’s life simpler.

The third is virtue. Status comes from representing the rules and ideals a group respects. The brand is valued because it stands for local pride, fairness, responsibility, generosity or cultural belonging.

Most strong brands combine success and virtue. They are good at something, and people believe they use that ability in a worthwhile way.

THE STATUS PARADOX

The first brand lesson is the Status Paradox: customers may want the product, but they often want the recognition attached to the product more deeply.

A person may open an account because they need banking services. They may remain with the bank because it helps them feel financially capable, rewarded and part of a progressive community.

FNB Botswana’s official vision is to be the bank of choice through innovative solutions and superior customer experience. Its local offering includes digital banking, eWallet, rewards and business services.

The strategic interpretation is not that every FNB customer is seeking status. It is that a financial brand can help customers play a success game. The customer is not only transacting. They are trying to become more capable, more independent and more recognised as someone who manages life well.

That meaning must be earned. An application that fails, a reward that disappoints or a branch experience that humiliates the customer can destroy the status the brand was supposed to provide.

BOTSWANA BELONGING

Botswanacraft offers another interpretation. Its official site calls the brand “Sharing Culture” and combines a craft shop with Botswana baskets, San crafts, a restaurant, venue hire and public events in Gaborone.

The customer is not simply buying an object. They may be buying a connection to Botswana, a way to host visitors, a visible expression of taste or participation in a cultural setting.

This is a virtue game. The brand’s value is connected to what the group recognises as meaningful and worth preserving.

The point is not that every purchase carries a grand cultural intention. It is that brands become stronger when they understand the social meaning surrounding the transaction.

A local clothing label does not only sell fabric. It can help customers signal confidence in Botswana design. A restaurant does not only sell food. It can help people host, celebrate or belong. A telecommunications company does not only sell data. It can help a family remain present in one another’s lives.

The brand must then deliver the functional promise as well. Virtue without competence becomes performance. A brand cannot ask customers to feel proud while giving them a poor product or indifferent service.

VIRTUE AND SUCCESS

The second paradox is the Virtue-Success Paradox: a brand needs both moral meaning and practical competence, but the two are not interchangeable.

A company can sponsor worthy causes and still lose customers if its service fails. Another can offer an excellent product and still struggle to build affection if customers believe it stands for nothing beyond profit.

Storr’s framework helps brand managers separate the signals. Success asks, “What are we good at?” Virtue asks, “What do people believe we are good for?” Dominance asks, “What happens when we use power carelessly?”

The answers should agree.

WHAT IT MEANS

Business owners and executives: Identify the status game your brand enables. Does it help customers achieve, belong, contribute or be respected? Then make sure the business genuinely creates that value.

Marketing professionals: Stop treating status as synonymous with luxury. Map the groups that matter to your customers and identify the behaviour those groups admire. Build campaigns around earned competence or credible contribution, not empty aspiration.

Brand managers: Watch for status withdrawal. Customers can remove their respect quickly when a brand breaks its promise, disrespects them or claims values it does not practise. Protect the everyday experience as carefully as the advertising.

The most powerful brand is not always the one that tells customers, “You are better than everyone else.” It may be the one that helps them become useful, capable, connected or proud within a group that matters to them.

That is the real translation of The Status Game into brand strategy. Brands do not merely compete for attention. They compete to define what their customers can be proud to signal, and what the wider community will respect them for delivering.