Teachers and their employers face statutory penalties as BOTEPCO prepares to intensify enforcement after 31 December 2026.

BONGANI MALUNGA

Nine months after warning that unlicensed teachers and their employers could face fines and imprisonment, the Botswana Teaching Professionals Council (BOTEPCO) has confirmed 31 December 2026 as the deadline for completing registration and licensing.

The council’s notice, issued on Monday, reinforces the warning Registrar Dr Raphael Dingalo delivered at Gaborone International School’s rebranding launch in February.

In a statement dated 23 November, BOTEPCO said Minister of Child Welfare and Basic Education Kebuang Nono Kgafela-Mokoka had endorsed its board’s decision to end the transition on 31 December. Compliance monitoring and enforcement will intensify after that date.

February Warning

In February the council revealed that it was considering nationwide compliance inspections amid concerns that some private schools were allowing unregistered teachers to work.

Delivering his keynote address at the GIS event, Dingalo warned that both teachers and their employers had legal responsibilities under the Botswana Teaching Professionals Council Act, No. 22 of 2019. Hiring teachers without the required registration and licence carries heavier maximum penalties than practising without a licence.

Employer Penalties

Under Section 27(2) of the Act, a person practising without a teaching licence commits an offence punishable by a fine of up to P5,000, imprisonment for up to three months, or both. Section 27(3) provides for a fine of up to P15,000, imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both, for a person employing a teacher without the required registration and licence.

The latest statement expressly places responsibility on employers in both public and private schools to ensure that their teachers meet these requirements. The registration drive covers practising teachers from pre-primary through secondary school, including school heads, deputy school heads and teachers working in tutorial schools.

Transition Ends

According to BOTEPCO, the transitional period began in October 2025 to give teachers already practising when the Act came into effect time to regularise their professional status. “Upon expiry of the transitional period, the Council will intensify compliance monitoring and enforcement,” the latest statement by the council reads.

Dingalo’s February address also revealed calls for tougher penalties. He said some teachers he had addressed around the country considered the existing sanctions too low, with one region suggesting they should be increased.

The November notice reiterates the existing statutory penalties as the council prepares to step up enforcement. BOTEPCO has urged teachers and education employers to use the remaining period to complete the process before the transitional arrangements end.