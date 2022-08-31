Avani’s Bubbles & Bites: A Celebration of Women

Closing off Women’s Month with a “Bubbles and Bites” themed brunch to celebrate phenomenal Botswana and African women

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

This past Sunday, women from all walks of life gathered at the Avani Gaborone Resort to unwind over sparkling wine, delicious bites and chilled tunes. Dubbed “Bubbles and Bites,” the lifestyle brunch was the hotel’s concept to wrap up Women’s Month, August, in grand style.

“We have achieved our aim of bringing women under one roof just to relax and have conversations over bubbles and bites,” Avani’s PR and Marketing Executive, Samantha Bogopa, told Time Out.

“National Women’s Day is celebrated annually in South Africa with the entire month of August dedicated to women. This year, in support of our neighbours, we celebrated phenomenal Botswana and African women.”

To be an annual affair

Decked in floral and popping spring colours to mark the warmer season, Bogopa said the bespoke lifestyle experience will be an annual affair that will grow bigger each year to cater for more women. She said there were events coming up in their events calendar as they prepare for the Independence lunch.

“From the conversations we had with women, it is clear that mothers want their children to join in and have their kind of fun in a safe space,” she noted.

“The turnout for the event was quite good and it was really exciting to see the healthy mix of young and old. Together they are women and the conversations they had were beneficial all round regardless of age.”

Nibbles on offer

On the menu, Avani’s Executive Chef Melissa Ngoni had prepared scrumptious delectations that formed part of their restaurant menu. This was done to give patrons a taste of what their kitchen had to offer and hopefully retain a loyal clientele for the establishment.

“I am the lady who plans and directs how each dish is prepared,” Ngoni said. “I put together a combination of snacks prepared with love for a woman who is beautiful, strong, loved and worthy. I prepared a shrimp and avocado brochette, crispy chicken with sesame seeds, a beef roll with spicy gherkins and creamed cheese. We had the popular pork riblets, spring rolls and cheese rolls folded in crushed hazelnuts.”

“For desert we had a milk tart, chocolate biscotti, vanilla lemon and poppy cupcakes and chocolate cupcakes. This combination is from all the menus that we have here at Avani.”