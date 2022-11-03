Francistown Arts Meeting to include Therapeutic Session

MYSC sponsors arts event for P161K

Indoor exhibition to feature music

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

This year’s edition of the Francistown Arts Meeting (FAM) will dedicate its outdoor exhibition to a therapeutic session for participants to appreciate art as a healing tool for disturbed minds.

Slated for 23 to 26 November 2022 in Botswana’s second city, this year’s FAM will feature an indoor exhibition at Chedu Choga Hall and an outdoor exhibition at Roots of Africa.

“Patrons will be interacting with canvases to paint what they wish guided by Loretta Mekgwe-Ferguson of The Art Lab,” FAM Curator, Keoagile Bonang, told Time Out.

Mekgwe-Ferguson runs The Art Lab, an art studio where she offers therapeutic art experiences to people of all ages, workshops, team building retreats and exhibitions.

New additions

The third instalment of FAM will introduce a music element at the indoor exhibition in a bid to use music to attract more patrons to the venue.

This year’s guest exhibitors include Lebogang Keitshokile, Loretta Mekgwe-Ferguson, Wilson Ngoni, Rachael Hutton, Timothy Dike and Calvin Morake.

“Our target number of exhibitors is 30 with five slots reserved for senior secondary school students. Our curator is Mother K Masire and our sponsor for this third FAM edition is the Ministry of Gender, Youth, Sport and Culture Development to the tune of P161 000,” Bonang said, adding that there will also be a day long workshop that will feature practicals.

Achievements so far

FAM promotes visual art and encourages artists to host solo exhibitions and work together to share ideas and skills. The arts event caters for artists outside the city of Francistown and hosts some from neighbouring countries.

During its second edition, FAM featured artists from Zambia and South Africa who exhibited on digital platforms. “We also convince our communities to appreciate art and treat it as an investment,” he said.

“We still have a lot of work to do as we haven’t achieved that much but are pleased that artists appreciate the platform as something that helps them to interact with one another for peer reviews and meet with potential art collectors.”