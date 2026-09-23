Gabs’ Lifestyle Scene Explored

South African creators hit the road for a Botswana reset, trading Johannesburg traffic for Audi power, Gaborone hospitality and a wild detour into Mokolodi.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Gaborone recently got a taste of the influencer road trip: German engineering, fine dining, polished hospitality and a little wild Botswana folded into one itinerary.

A cohort of South African digital creators, including Peace Ndlovu, Mika Ngobeni and Tebogo Moropa, drove from Johannesburg into Gaborone behind the wheel of Audi South Africa’s range, joining local influencers Kennedy Thal, TK and others for a city experience designed to reveal another side of the capital.

FROM THE ROAD TO THE TABLE

The experience, hosted in collaboration with Avani Gaborone, made the journey part of the destination. Audi supplied the wheels; Avani brought the hospitality; Gaborone supplied the food, scenery and urban energy.

Taolo Zilwa, PR and Marketing Officer at Avani Gaborone, said the collaboration centred on “luxury mobility, hospitality, dining and local experiences”, giving visitors an opportunity to experience the city beyond the usual itinerary.

For Avani, the weekend was also about placing Gaborone more firmly in the regional luxury travel conversation.

THEN, INTO THE WILD

The city experience eventually gave way to bushveld as the group headed to Mokolodi Nature Reserve, adding wildlife to an itinerary already built around comfort and style.

That contrast may be one of Gaborone’s biggest lifestyle advantages: a capital where a polished hotel stay, a restaurant dinner and a wildlife encounter can all fit into the same weekend.

Moropa, who drove the Audi Q3 from Johannesburg, highlighted the vehicle’s smooth drive, fuel efficiency, navigation technology and performance across different terrain.

For Zilwa, however, the bigger story is the combination of experiences.

“It gives us an opportunity to position Botswana as a destination where luxury, nature, culture and exceptional hospitality come together,” she said.

And perhaps that is Gaborone’s real flex: the city does not have to choose between the good life and the wild. It can serve both.