Glimpse Into the Cellar Experience 

Wine is getting a little more serious and a lot more social. Grand Palm’s Cellar Experience turns the Boma into a crash course in wine, pairing tasting notes with live jazz and festive season hosting know-how.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Forget simply uncorking a bottle and hoping for the best. Grand Palm wants Botswana’s wine lovers to know what is actually swirling in their glasses.

The hotel is bringing back its Cellar Experience on 17 October, transforming the Boma Garden into a 12-hour playground for wine, food, music and conversation. But before the corks really start flying, an intimate tasting offered a preview of the experience and revealed that this is as much about learning as it is about leisure.

SIP WITH A STORY

Grand Palm marketing manager Malebogo Motlaleng says the idea is to make wine less intimidating and more conversational.

“We thought let’s have an event where people could explore and have conversations on how they can best consume wines, what process went into making the wine,” she said.

That means guests can get acquainted with the stories behind the bottle, from the vineyard and production process to the character of different wines.

It is particularly timely with festive-season hosting approaching.

“We are learning a new way of enjoying wine,” Motlaleng said.

POUR ON THE JAZZ

The tasting menu of sorts will feature selections from Simonsvlei Wine Farm and the DGB portfolio, including Vineyard Selection, Simonay, Boschendal, Franschhoek among others.

Tickets cost P250 and include tasting coupons and a light snack, while a fully stocked bar will handle anyone ready to move beyond the samples.

And because wine rarely wants to party alone, live music will soundtrack the afternoon-to-evening session, with More Jazz Band adding the groove.

Last year’s Cellar Experience took place around the President’s Holiday. This second instalment arrives with a slightly different proposition: learn your wine, understand your palate, then enjoy the social ritual that comes with it.