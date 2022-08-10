“It’s a show!” Makgabaneng kicks off Inaugural Arts Fest

Fest highlights the creative industry as the diversifying tool for the country’s economy

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Award-winning radio drama group Makgabaneng kicked off the inaugural Makgabaneng International Creative Arts Festival (MICAF) at Fairgrounds in Gaborone last Friday.

MICAF, which is now an annual arts festival, seeks to create a platform for the creative industry to engage, network and receive insights into how to monetise the talents and crafts of artists.

“We expect to realise a direct benefit not only from our creative industries but also for the economy of Botswana,” said the organisation’s Marketing and PR Director, Obonye Malope, at the launch. “In addition, we will be able to contribute to branding our beautiful country as the home of talent.”

The creative space as a business

Running under the theme “The Creative Space as a Business, Understanding and Monetising Your Craft: It’s a show!,” the festival sought to highlight the creative industry as the diversifying tool for the country’s economy.

The festival featured master classes, panel discussions, showcases and exhibitions aimed at developing the industry further by unearthing and nurturing more talents and igniting interest for development of the industry so as to reach international standards for global markets.

Said Makgabaneng Executive Director, Tony Buru: “MICAF seeks to help the creative industry with access to funding platforms and attracting funding opportunities, consequently creating a platform for collaborations. We are proud of our talent and want to brand and stamp our authenticity on our products.”

DJ Tonic Soul

The arts festival ended with a Boutique Music Festival on Saturday headlined by Master KG, Pabi Cooper, DJ LaTimmy, Vee Mampeezy, Dr. Vom, Gander Ganda, Otis the Flow, DJ Keno, Chef Gusto’s, Scavenja, Ms Laura, DJ Bafana, Ditiro, DJ Earth, DJ Tonic Soul and Tony-TPainz.

The last festivities of the festival was a Women in Business Seminar on Sunday facilitated by South Africa’s Lusanda Mbane and a gala dinner that provided the right atmosphere for networking, celebrating and acknowledging different sponsors and partners.