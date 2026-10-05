Japan, Through A Movie Lens

Forget the flight to Tokyo. For one weekend, Japanese comedy, human drama and anime are crossing continents and landing in Gaborone with the ticket price set at zero.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The Japanese Film Festival 2026 is bringing a slice of Japan to New Capitol Cinemas Masa from October 10 to 11, turning a Gaborone cinema into a temporary passport to Japanese culture.

The festival arrives on the back of what the Embassy of Japan in Botswana describes as a “wonderful response” from the local community, with this year’s programme promising a wider genre mix.

“Whether you are a dedicated film lover, curious about Japanese culture, or simply looking for an enjoyable outing with family and friends, there is a story waiting for you on the big screen,” the embassy said.

And that is where the festival gets interesting. This is not just a parade of Japanese films for devoted cinephiles. The programme is designed to move between moods and audiences, from heartwarming comedy and human drama to visually striking anime.

MORE THAN MOVIES

Cinema has always been one of the slickest ways for cultures to travel. You do not need to speak Japanese to understand a great joke, recognise grief or get swept up in an animated world.

For Gaborone audiences, the festival offers that cultural exchange without the usual passport control or airfare.

The full film lineup and screening schedule are still to be announced, but one detail is already locked in: admission is completely free.

So, whether you arrive chasing anime, curious about Japanese storytelling or simply looking for something different to do with friends and family, the invitation is open.