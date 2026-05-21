Makgadikgadi Pans Are Calling

What happens when horse racing, music, Boro dance and Botswana’s largest salt pans collide? The Makgadikgadi Salt Pan Challenge is turning one of the country’s quietest landscapes into a roaring cultural playground without losing sight of the people and ecosystem that make it magical

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

For years, the Makgadikgadi Salt Pans have existed like a beautiful secret — vast, cinematic and strangely underused. But come 29-31 May 2026, the silence of the area will be interrupted by galloping horses, jazz melodies, roaring crowds and the rhythm of traditional Boro dance.

The second edition of the Makgadikgadi Salt Pan Challenge is not trying to be another sporting event. It is positioning itself as Botswana’s bold new cultural frontier where tourism, music, community and adventure crash into one another under the desert sky.

And honestly? That collision sounds electric.

MORE THAN JUST HORSEPOWER

Event coordinator Oteng Vicer Eleck in an interview said the idea was born from frustration that the Nata/Gweta region remained overlooked despite sitting on one of the world’s most breathtaking natural wonders.

“The Makgadikgadi Salt Pans Challenge was therefore designed as a multidimensional experience that combines sport, culture and tourism,” he explained.

This year’s edition is bigger, louder and more intentional. Nearly 90 percent of the music lineup is local, turning the festival into an unapologetic celebration of Botswana talent. Saturday belongs to horse racing and the music festival, while Sunday slows things down with a jazz session designed for families and easy vibes.

But perhaps the event’s most radical move is how deeply local it is.

THE PEOPLE BEFORE THE SPECTACLE

More than 10 cultural groups will perform traditional Boro dance on the Friday opening night. Local vendors have received food stalls. Young people have been hired for promotions, sanitation and security. Some residents are even transforming their yards into campsites because lodges are already fully booked.

“Just like in the previous edition, our Member of Parliament, Lawrence Ookeditse, has donated approximately 15 food stalls, which are distributed across villages within the constituency to allow local vendors to participate and generate income during the event,” he said.

That is the thing about the Makgadikgadi Challenge: it is not parachuting entertainment into a community. The community is the entertainment, the workforce and the heartbeat.

He said: “The event is designed to ensure that the surrounding communities are not just spectators, but active participants and beneficiaries.”

SAVING THE PANS WHILE SELLING THE DREAM

In an age where tourism often bulldozes the very beauty it markets, the organizers insist environmental protection remains central. Hosted in partnership with the Nata Bird Sanctuary, the event aims to balance economic opportunity with ecological preservation.

Tickets are available at Choppies and Liquorama outlets throughout the country priced at P100 for a standard ticket and P750 for VIP. “I urge everyone to come and experience the Pans with us.”