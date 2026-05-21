From First Sip to “I Get It Now”

By Phenyo Motlhagodi

Wine begins as something easy and agreeable, then slowly becomes a language of memory, mood and discovery. Phenyo Motlhagodi traces the quiet journey from simply drinking what tastes good to recognising the moment when wine finally starts to make sense.

Everyone remembers their first wine, even if they pretend not to. It was probably something easy. Slightly sweet, very agreeable, and doing absolutely nothing to challenge you. You didn’t need to think about it. You didn’t need to analyse it. It went down smoothly, you nodded, and that was that. Wine, at that point, was simple. And to be fair, it should be.

No one starts their wine journey looking for complexity. You start by looking for something you like, something that doesn’t fight back too much. Something that meets you where you are. The interesting part is what happens next, because whether you realise it or not, your palate doesn’t stay there.

The Shift You Don’t Notice at First

At some point, something changes. It’s subtle, almost unannounced. You try a different bottle, then another. One feels a bit too sweet. Another feels fresher, sharper, and a little more structured. You don’t quite have the language for it yet, but you know something is different. And then it happens again.

You start to lean toward certain styles without consciously deciding to. Wines you used to enjoy feel slightly heavy. Others feel cleaner, more precise. You might not be able to explain why, but you start choosing differently. This is how a palate develops — not through study, but through repetition. Through exposure. Through small, consistent moments of noticing. Wine doesn’t suddenly become complicated. You just become more aware.

You’re Building a Memory Bank (Quietly)

Every glass you have is doing more work than you think. You’re building reference points. That Sauvignon Blanc you had last week starts to connect to the one you’re having now. That red you thought was “a bit much” begins to make sense when you try something similar again, this time with food. Patterns start to form.

You begin to recognise fruit profiles, textures, even structure, without necessarily naming them. A wine feels bright. Another feels round. One feels tight and closed, another open and generous. You’re not guessing anymore. You’re remembering. And that’s when things start to get interesting.

Context Changes Everything

One of the biggest misconceptions about wine is that it exists on its own, as though it should perform the same way regardless of where or how it’s being consumed. It doesn’t.

Wine is deeply influenced by context. The same bottle can feel completely different depending on the setting. A rushed glass at the end of a long day will never land the same way as a bottle shared over a slow meal with good company. Food changes wine. Temperature changes wine. Even your mood changes wine.

A crisp white on a warm afternoon feels like it was designed for that exact moment. A structured red with a proper meal suddenly makes sense in a way it didn’t when you tried it on its own. This is where many people have their first real “shift” — when they realise that wine is not just about the liquid, but about the experience around it.

The Moment It Clicks

Then, one day, without warning, it happens. You take a sip and pause. Not because you saw someone else do it, not because you’re trying to look like you understand what’s going on — but because something actually registered.

You notice balance. You notice how the wine evolves in the glass. You pick up more than one flavour, more than one layer. You might not have the technical vocabulary for it yet, but you know you’re experiencing something more than just “nice” or “not nice.”

That’s the moment. The “I get it now” moment. It doesn’t mean you’ve arrived. In wine, no one really does. It just means you’ve crossed a line — from passive drinking to active appreciation. And once you cross that line, it’s very difficult to go back.

The Trap of Trying Too Hard

This is usually where things can go slightly wrong. Once people feel like they “get it,” there’s a temptation to accelerate. To move quickly toward wines that are considered more serious, more complex, and more impressive. To drink what they think they should like, rather than what they actually enjoy. That’s where wine starts to feel like work.

You find yourself overthinking. Analysing instead of enjoying. Trying to identify things you’re not even sure you’re tasting. It becomes less about experience and more about performance, and that’s when people quietly lose the plot.

Stay Curious, Not Correct

The better approach is simpler. Stay curious. Try new things, yes. Explore different styles, absolutely. But stay anchored in your own experience. If you like something, that matters. If you don’t, that matters just as much.

Disliking a wine is not failure. It’s information. It sharpens your understanding of your own palate. It helps you navigate better the next time. It builds confidence, slowly but surely. Wine is not about being right. It’s about becoming more aware.

From Drinking to Understanding

Over time, your relationship with wine evolves. You stop asking basic questions like, “Do I like this?” and start asking better ones. What is this wine doing? Why does it taste like this? What changed between the first sip and the last?

You begin to notice structure, balance, texture — not because you were taught to, but because you’ve experienced enough to recognise it. Wine becomes less about consumption and more about understanding, and that’s where the real enjoyment lives. Because once you start paying attention, wine stops being just something you drink. It becomes something you experience, remember, and return to — differently, every time.

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