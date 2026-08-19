TASTE THE WORLD COMES HOME

From Nigerian jollof and Mexican tacos to Asian favourites and a playful take on Botswana’s seswaa, Taste The World is inviting Gaborone diners to travel through food without leaving the city.

BY STAFF WRITER

What if a Saturday afternoon could take your taste buds from Nigeria to Mexico, through China and Japan, before bringing them right back home to Botswana? That is the idea behind Taste The World, a food experience by On The Menu that will take over Joy City Park, formerly Tolofelo Park, on 29 August. Founder Jadidah Maphosa says the event is for people who are curious about international cuisine but may never have travelled to these countries or had an opportunity to experience their food.

World Plate

The journey begins in Nigeria with jollof rice, plantain and suya, before moving into Asian flavours with sushi and mushu chicken. Mexico brings tacos, tortillas and ceviche, while Botswana’s contribution takes something familiar and gives it a twist. Rather than serving seswaa in the traditional way, On The Menu will pair it with dumplings and coleslaw. It is an approach that reflects the company’s wider philosophy towards food. “We like to play around with flavors, certain things that you would never think would go well together,” says Maphosa.

Taste First

The idea is not simply to put unfamiliar dishes in front of people, but to make experimenting with food easy and fun. Guests can sample the different cuisines before deciding whether to buy full meals, removing some of the hesitation that can come with ordering something completely unfamiliar. Maphosa says their experience at markets has shown that while Batswana naturally gravitate towards food they know, many become surprisingly adventurous once they are given an opportunity to taste something different. “All you have to do is just taste it and just be open-minded,” she says.

Saturday Escape

Beyond the food, On The Menu wants Taste The World to feel like a relaxed Saturday experience rather than simply another place to eat. The setting will be carefully curated with decor and a comfortable, family-friendly atmosphere where people can arrive with friends and family or even come alone and meet others.

Taste The World takes place at Joy City Park on 29 August from 2pm to 7pm. Adult tickets cost P180 and include two tastings, while children aged 10 and below pay P50, with a separate children’s menu available.