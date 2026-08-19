The 48th Chapter Of Ngoni

Wilson Ngoni did not just mark his 48th birthday. He turned the occasion into a two day art affair, unveiling fresh work, revisiting old favourites and putting his evolving creative legacy on the wall.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Forget cake and candles. Wilson Ngoni marked his 48th birthday the Ngoni way: with paint, emotion and a room full of work that refuses to sit quietly.

At Thapong Visual Arts Centre, XLVIII became more than an exhibition. It was a birthday party disguised as an art show and a snapshot of an artist still restless enough to reinvent himself.

A LIVING, BREATHING LEGACY

The exhibition brought together never-before-seen works with familiar favourites from the Magotsetso series and Mma Dikopi, alongside Ngoni’s abstract pieces. The result was less retrospective than revelation: a look at where the artist has been, where he is and where he might be going next.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Botswana Oleksiy Syvak captured the emotional charge of the show.

“What makes art true is that when you look at it you feel true emotions.”

That emotional response, he suggested, was precisely what Ngoni’s work demanded not neutrality, but feeling.

ART YOU COULD TAKE HOME

There was another twist: the paintings were actually for sale, with special birthday prices designed to make collecting Ngoni a little less intimidating.

“We have deliberately reduced the prices to make it possible for more art lovers and collectors to take a piece of Wilson Ngoni’s artistic journey home with them,” curator Thabo Kgatlwane said.

His message was blunt: “If you have ever wanted to own an original Wilson Ngoni, this was the moment.”

For Ngoni, though, XLVIII feels less like a finish line than a launchpad. He is planning 200 large abstract paintings under the title My Journey, a project that suggests his biggest chapter may still be ahead.

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