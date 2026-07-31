The Crown Quest Is Officially On

The auditions are over, the introductions have begun, and Botswana has its first glimpse of the women chasing the Miss Universe Botswana 2027 crown. With a reality-show twist, fierce competition and a conversation about inclusivity already taking centre stage, the race promises far more than glamour

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The search for Miss Universe Botswana 2027 has stepped into the spotlight, and if first impressions are anything to go by, this year’s competition isn’t playing it safe. With the preliminary contestants finally unveiled, Botswana has met the women hoping to wear the country’s most coveted crown and social media is already picking favourites.

FROM ROUGH DIAMONDS TO ETERNAL DIAMONDS

Reigning queen Dabilo Moses mapped out a competition designed less like a traditional pageant and more like an elimination series.

Contestants begin as “Rough Diamonds,” introducing themselves through self-produced videos before tackling challenges that gradually trim the field from hopefuls to the Top 24, then 18, then 12 finalists. Those who survive will head into intensive boot camps across Botswana and South Africa before the December 5 grand finale at the Gaborone International Convention Centre.

She said: “For the first time, fans will enjoy an all-access pass from the preliminary stage straight through the semifinals. The competition will unfold in a gripping reality show format.”

A STAR IS ALREADY EMERGING

While the introduction videos aren’t being judged, they are winning hearts.

Beauty queen Tshepo Nthaga has quickly become the early fan favourite, attracting the most online engagement with a confident introduction that reflects years of pageantry experience. Calm, polished and self-assured, she has already positioned herself as one of the contestants to beat long before the judges begin scoring.

The videos are intended to reveal more than polished smiles, they introduce the women, sharing where they come from, what drives them and the causes that inspire them.

MORE THAN A BEAUTY PAGEANT

Beyond the sparkle, the organisation is putting diversity front and centre.

National Director Safie Sekgwa revealed that Bakalaka contestants make up the largest share of 36% of this year’s preliminary group, saying the data highlights why representation matters rather than divides.

“Our socioeconomic growth depends on the equal recognition and inclusion of every tribe,” Sekgwa said, adding that contestants will once again wear traditional attire from cultures other than their own to celebrate Botswana’s rich heritage.

“Ultimately, the woman who claims the crown does not represent her tribe. She represents every single one of us. She is Brand Botswana.”

As the countdown to December begins, one thing is already clear: this year’s crown race is about beauty, identity, culture and telling Botswana’s story to the world.