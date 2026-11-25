Forget the tennis score. Wembledon Open is playing a different game, where celebrity sightings, premium pours, music and strictly all-white tennis fashion are the real grand slams.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Gaborone is getting ready to trade the usual weekend uniform for crisp whites and courtside glamour as the Wembledon Open returns for its fifth edition on 28 November. But this is not exactly about who has the best backhand. It is about who brings the best energy, makes the right connections and knows how to turn a Saturday into a social occasion.

Taking over Gamecity Marquee & Courtyard, the tennis-inspired lifestyle affair powered by Sunbet has built its identity around exclusivity, celebrity culture and an all-VIP atmosphere. Curated by Taes Entaile of Richman, the event is betting on something beyond a star-studded lineup: the experience itself.

EXPERIENCE OVER EVERYTHING

Last year’s edition attracted patrons from neighbouring countries, giving the event a regional networking dimension. This year, the musical offering cuts across local sounds, from R&B and three-step to kwaito, with DJs and performers bringing different generations of music into one space.

“We don’t sell a lineup but sell the experience, the trend currently is that people want the experience,” Entaile told Time Out.

That philosophy extends beyond the dance floor. Expect food, expertly crafted drinks, tennis-inspired fashion and plenty of camera-ready moments. Hennessy, Moët & Chandon and Windrush are among the sponsors.

CELEBRITY COURTSIDE

The celebrity appeal is also part of the draw. Actors Thembinkosi Mthembu and Kwenzo Ngcobo return for another appearance, bringing familiar faces from the small screen into the Wembledon social arena.

On the music front, D General makes his debut, while Oneal Africa returns behind the decks. Fatso 98, Sol Phenduka and Gomza are also on the entertainment roster.

There is even an opportunity for an aspiring presenter to become part of the spectacle. The Wembledon TV Presenter search is offering P2,500, merchandise and hampers to the successful entrant, with entries closing on 26 November.

Tickets start at P250, with standard admission at P300 and VIP and VVIP packages available. Gates open at midday, with the festivities running into the night.

And for those not quite ready to leave the courts, Wembledon Open Spaces: The Cool Off after party- RNB and Afrobeats takes over Vibe Court at Soya-Masa Square on 29 November, from 10am to 11pm.