From viral comedy skits to continental recognition, William Last KRM has just turned Botswana’s internet humour into an African award-winning moment.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Botswana has entered the group chat, and William Last KRM is making sure everyone hears the laughter. The comedian and content creator has beaten some of Africa’s biggest entertainment personalities to claim African Social Media Star of the Year at the 2026 Openserve South African Social Media Awards (SASMAs).

Born Bofelo William Molebatsi, the digital entertainer walked away with the continental accolade on Saturday, 21 November, at Mosaïek Theatre in Fairland, Johannesburg, marking a significant moment for Botswana’s growing creative presence online.

A BIG WIN, BIGGER COMPANY

The victory came against a heavyweight shortlist featuring Khaby Lame, Khanyi Mbau, Kefilwe Mabote, Kie Kie and Zee Nxumalo. It was a competitive field spanning comedy, entertainment, fashion and digital influence, making the local comedian’s win all the more noteworthy.

His reaction was characteristically brief but loaded with excitement. “We did it,” he posted, triggering a wave of congratulatory messages from Batswana, including Minister of Sports and Arts Jacob Kelebeng.

THE INTERNET IS THE STAGE

William’s rise has been fuelled by comedy skits, music and viral content that have helped him build an audience beyond Botswana’s borders. His success also reflects how social media has rewritten the rules of entertainment, allowing creators to turn relatable humour and digital storytelling into continental influence.

Held under the theme “Culture in Motion”, the sixth annual SASMAs celebrated the creators shaping Africa’s digital entertainment landscape. The ceremony featured 27 categories, recognising everything from podcasting and gaming to social media personalities and content creation.

For Botswana, the biggest headline was unmistakable. William did not just make people laugh, he made the continent pay attention.