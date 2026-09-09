What’s Next for Ruth’s Diamond Dress?

Miss World Botswana Ruth Thomas didn’t bring home the Miss World crown. She did bring home something arguably more interesting: a diamond-encrusted piece of Botswana’s history that deserves a second act.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The crown belongs to the Dominican Republic’s Joheirry Mola Dominguez. But on the Miss World Grand Finale stage in Vietnam, Ruth Thomas had a moment that belonged entirely to Botswana wrapped in 60 natural diamonds, each representing a year of independence.

And now Batswana have a question: what happens to the dress?

A DIAMOND STORY, STITCHED IN

Designed by Botswana’s Delayna Scott, the bespoke gown brought together Lucara Botswana’s diamonds, KGK Diamond Botswana’s craftsmanship and local fashion in one glittering national statement.

Every detail carried a message. The sky blue and royal blue echoed Botswana’s national colours, while silver detailing captured the brilliance, beauty and enduring value of the country’s diamonds.

The flowing silhouette was equally deliberate, symbolising Botswana’s growth, strength and progress across six remarkable decades a nation still rising, evolving and shining on the world stage.

At its centre, an embroidered neckline carries 20 bespoke diamond jewels, with another 14 completing the principal diamond design. The result is more than pageant glamour: it is Botswana’s journey from mineral-rich earth to international fashion, stitched into one spectacular gown.

Former queens Lesego Chombo and Anicia Gaothusi have previously used diamond jewellery to put Botswana’s gems in the global spotlight. Ruth simply turned the volume up.

Scott called the gown “a tribute to Botswana’s brilliance, beauty and legacy” as the country celebrates 60 years of independence.

And Batswana seem to agree.

THE SECOND ACT

The public reaction has already written the next chapter.

Some want Ruth to wear the dress again at Independence celebrations. Others want it paraded around Botswana and beyond. The most intriguing suggestion? Auction it to the highest bidder.

“On independence please wear the diamond dress, we want to see it up close,” one call went.

Why not? The gown has already done its pageant duty. Its next life could be as a travelling exhibition, a fashion-history piece or even a fundraising centrepiece allowing more people to see the diamonds, craftsmanship and story up close.

Lucara described the journey from Karowe Diamond Mine to finished gown as “a chain of shared contribution”, connecting the people who recover Botswana’s diamonds with the artisans, designers and platform that bring the story to the world.

BACK HOME

After weeks of activities, challenges and events in Vietnam showcasing Botswana’s culture, heritage and people, Ruth returned home on Monday from the demanding Miss World journey.

Unlike the customary public welcoming ceremony, she was received privately by the Miss World Botswana Organisation, family and close friends, giving her time to rest and recover.

But the quiet homecoming won’t last forever. The organisation is expected to host a press conference during the week, where Ruth will speak directly to Batswana and the media about her 73rd Miss World experience, her Vietnam journey and the moments that defined her international campaign.