Baaitse Returns To Politics

Emphasises his roots in Tswapong South

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

Businessman Shadrack “Shaduf” Baaitse has officially announced his intention to enter the politics in preparation for the 2024 general elections.

Baaitse is vying for candidacy in the Tswapong South constituency through primary elections under the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF).

A leaked BPF memo has identified Baaitse and Segaetsho Garekwe as the two candidates who have expressed interest in representing the BPF in the constituency.

Roots in Tswapong South

Baaitse has confirmed his aspirations. “It is true that I have expressed my interest to contest for the 2024 parliamentary seat for Tswapong South constituency,” he said in an interview.

Emphasising his roots in Tswapong South, he highlighted his connection to Mhalapitsa, Moshopha and Maape.

The Tswapong South constituency – formerly known as Sefhare-Ramokgonami – was won by Kesitegile Gobotswang of the Umbrella for Democratic Change in the 2019 general elections.

BCP-UDC split

Gobotswang unseated Botswana Democratic Party’s Dorcus Makgatho, with former president Ian Khama, believed to have close ties with Baaitse, playing a role in de-campaigning the BDP in the constituency.

Analysts anticipate a closely contested race for Tswapong South in the 2024 general elections. The split between the Botswana Congress Party and the UDC is seen as a potential challenge for Gobotswang in defending his seat.

Local political observers emphasise the significance of the Khama factor on the ground, suggesting that a BPF candidate might be the optimal choice for the constituency, with the BDP being considered a laggard in the competition.