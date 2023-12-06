BCP Kgatleng West welcomes Dow

People urged to “throw their support behind her candidacy”

She emphasises “hard work, good relations, and cooperation”

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Kgatleng West branch of the Botswana Congress Party’ (BCP) this week extended a warm welcome to Unity Dow who recently joined the party, marking her the official candidate of the party for the constituency in general elections next year.

This comes after initial plans for the constituency being centred around retired teacher Mmoloke Morwaagole, who later abandoned his political aspirations purporting lack of preparedness to effectively serve the constituency.

Newly demarcated

Morwaagole was present at the constituency meeting in Pilane to welcome Dow and urged the constituents to “throw their support behind her candidacy”, pledging his own commitment to actively participate in the campaign to secure victory for the BCP.

When she stood to speak, Dow emphasised the “values of hard work, good relations, and cooperation”. She pledged to contribute her part and called on all supporters to do the same to secure success in the elections.

Kgatleng West – which is a newly demarcated constituency – is made up of nine wards and includes significant areas like Bokaa, Morwa, Rasesa, Pilane, parts of Mochudi, Dikgonnye, and Leshibitse.

Noteworthy journey

Dow has said her decision to join the BCP aligns with her commitment to continue serving her tribe and her newfound political allegiance.

Dow’s political journey has been noteworthy, having transitioned from the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) to the Botswana Congress Party.

Initially recruited by the BDP ahead of the 2014 elections to bolster the party’s position in Kgatleng, she faced defeat in 2014 against Gilbert Mangole of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

Kgosi Mosadi

Her departure from the BDP in May 2023 was a significant moment in her political career after she was accused of “bringing the party into disrepute”.

Scheduled to appear before the BDP Disciplinary Committee on 24 May, Dow chose to resign. In a decisive move, she publicly declared her separation from the party through a pointed address that specifically critiqued the ruling party and its current leadership.

All this happened after she stood against the removal of Kgosi Mosadi Seboko of BaLete from the Pan-African Parliament.