Balopi Tells Supporters: Stay Out

BDP president Mpho Balopi has welcomed political support from party members but urged them not to involve themselves directly in his CEDA-linked criminal case.

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) president Mpho Balopi has urged party members supporting him in his criminal case to stay out of the matter, saying they should not “fight a war they do not understand”.

Balopi made the remarks over the weekend while addressing BDP members during the party’s congress and retreat in Maun.

He told supporters that while they were free to rally behind him, they should not involve themselves directly in the case or attempt to fight the legal battle on his behalf.

SUPPORTERS RALLY

Balopi’s comments come after BDP members rallied around him following his appearance before the Broadhurst Regional Magistrates Court last week.

The BDP president and seven co-accused face seven charges arising from transactions involving the Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA). The charges include two counts of fraud, one count of attempting to obtain money by false pretense and four counts of money laundering.

CEDA CASE

According to court documents, the fraud allegations relate to a project-specific CEDA loan obtained in February 2023, which prosecutors allege was intended for a project that was not implemented.

The State further alleges that in December 2023, some of the accused attempted to obtain P1,399,810.56 from CEDA using fraudulent documents as proof of payment for services allegedly rendered.

BALOPI’S LINE

The money-laundering charges relate to transactions that investigators allege involved proceeds of the alleged fraud.

Balopi has now sought to draw a line between political support and direct involvement in the proceedings, telling BDP members to support him without taking up a legal battle they may not fully understand.

PARTY REGALIA

His comments come against the backdrop of an earlier position by BDP leadership that members should not attend court proceedings in party regalia, as Balopi is appearing in his personal capacity rather than as a representative of the party.

However, scores of BDP members last week turned up at the Broadhurst Magistrates Court wearing T-shirts and other clothing bearing messages such as “We Stand With Balopi”.

POLITICAL CLAIMS

Some supporters during Balopi’s court appearance described the case as a political witch-hunt aimed at discrediting the BDP president ahead of the 2029 general elections.

Balopi’s latest appeal, however, indicates that he wants the party’s support to remain political and symbolic, rather than members becoming directly involved in the legal proceedings.