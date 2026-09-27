Botswana Urged To Press Zambia

Ditshwanelo wants Botswana and SADC to press Zambia to protect access to courts, due process and civic rights following the country’s August election.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana has been urged to use its regional influence to press Zambia to safeguard democratic institutions and fundamental rights amid concerns over its post-election environment.

The Botswana Centre for Human Rights expressed grave concern over developments following Zambia’s 13 August 2026 general elections, citing reported arrests and detentions of opposition figures and government critics, restrictions on access to courts, the fatal shooting of former Cabinet minister Mutotwe Kafwaya and the cancellation of passports belonging to several Zambian citizens.

Ditshwanelo said the developments raise concerns about access to justice, legal representation, due process and freedom of movement.

COURTS CLOSED

The intervention comes amid international scrutiny of Zambia’s post-election environment.

Human Rights Watch reported that Zambian authorities closed and cordoned off the courts on 24 August, the final day for filing presidential election challenges. The closure included the Constitutional Court and High Court.

The timing attracted particular concern because Zambia’s Constitution provides a seven-day period from the declaration of presidential results for election challenges to be filed.

Ditshwanelo said restricting access to the courts threatened citizens’ constitutional right to seek judicial remedies.

“The courts play a vital role in protecting the rights guaranteed under Zambia’s constitution,” Human Rights Watch said, warning that denying access during the prescribed filing period undermined access to justice.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia declared President Hakainde Hichilema the winner on 18 August, while opposition candidate Brian Mundubile indicated that he intended to challenge the results.

BOTSWANA URGED

Ditshwanelo also highlighted reports that passports belonging to former ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba, academic Sishuwa Sishuwa, former MPs Binwell Mpundu and Emmanuel Jay Banda, former State House special assistant Kaizer Zulu and blogger Lillian Mutambo had been cancelled.

The organisation said arrests and detentions must comply with domestic law and regional and international human rights obligations, including access to lawyers and fair hearings.

It has now urged Botswana to monitor Zambia’s post-election civic space, particularly the treatment of journalists, lawyers, civil society organisations and human rights defenders.

Ditshwanelo wants Gaborone to encourage Lusaka to ensure political and civic participation is not met with intimidation or retaliation and that citizens retain access to judicial processes.

SADC DIALOGUE

The European Union’s election observation mission described the election as competitive but identified restrictions on campaigning, incumbency advantages and serious incidents and procedural irregularities during counting and tabulation.

Ditshwanelo has also called on SADC to facilitate inclusive political dialogue involving government, political parties, civil society, faith-based organisations and other stakeholders.

The organisation wants regional actors to support the peaceful resolution of political disputes while safeguarding constitutional rights and democratic institutions.