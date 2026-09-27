Make Success Contagious

The Scorpion Kings’ FNB Stadium moment shows how a pioneering brand can create the conditions for successors to thrive without diminishing the original achievement.

By Manuel Veiruapi Ruhapo | The Brand Paradox | The Botswana Gazette

The easiest reading of the Scorpion Kings’ FNB Stadium concert is a contest. Did DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small outgrow Cassper Nyovest? Did amapiano replace hip-hop as South Africa’s stadium sound?

That is scoreboard language. It is not the language of brand building.

The useful question is this: what happens when one brand makes an ambition believable for everyone who follows?

Before the 19 September Scorpion Kings Live show, BONA reported that more than 50,000 tickets had been taken within hours of sales opening. It said the figure matched the full capacity of the duo’s prior Loftus Versfeld event and represented about 60% of the expected FNB Stadium capacity. Those figures confirm powerful demand. They do not, by themselves, prove final attendance, profit, sponsor return or brand uplift.

Cassper’s 2017 #FillUpFNBStadium concert was reported at about 68,000 people. More important than the number, DJ Maphorisa has publicly credited Cassper with making stadium-scale ambition credible for a generation of South African artists. Cassper showed that a local artist could put a major stadium at the centre of the story.

That is the first lesson for brands.

THE SUCCESSOR PARADOX

A category pioneer can appear to create future competition. In reality, the pioneer can create the market conditions that allow the category to grow.

Cassper’s #FillUp was not only a concert title. It became a simple public signal of local ambition. It helped convert a question, ‘Can a South African artist lead a stadium?’, into an expectation. Once that expectation existed, a new act could use the same physical scale while changing the cultural proposition.

The Scorpion Kings did not copy #FillUp. They brought a different music community, a partnership between two major artists, and amapiano’s collective energy. Their achievement does not cancel Cassper’s legacy. It demonstrates that the legacy made room for another form of local music to make the venue mean something new.

This is the Successor Paradox: the strongest brands do not only win a moment. They make the next bold move easier for somebody else, which makes their own original move more significant.

A Botswana business that makes a difficult purchase, habit or experience feel normal does the same work. A fashion label that helps customers see Botswana design as premium, a payments business that makes digital payment effortless, or an event property that persuades families to buy tickets early is lowering a mental barrier for the category. Competitors may benefit, but so does the pioneer associated with the original proof.

THE CROWD PARADOX

The second lesson is less comfortable. A large crowd is visible, but visibility is not value.

A ticket queue, full venue and trending video can confirm attention. They do not automatically confirm margin, retention, customer data, sponsor effectiveness or cultural longevity. The product is the system around the crowd: buying a ticket, getting safely to the venue, being served well, sharing the experience and having a reason to return.

The Crowd Paradox is that the bigger the spectacle, the easier it is to mistake the crowd for the product. This distinction matters for sponsors. A logo near a stage may be seen. A brand that materially improves the audience experience can earn a more meaningful role.

A telecommunications partner could make connectivity and charging reliable. A bank could make cashless payment genuinely simple. A retailer could turn merchandise into a locally designed collector item. These are narrative applications, not claims about current Botswana campaigns.

The test is practical: if the brand disappeared, would the audience lose something useful or memorable? If the answer is no, the brand bought exposure. It did not build participation.

BUILD PROPERTIES

Botswana does not need to imitate FNB Stadium. It needs live properties with a clear reason to exist and the patience to become familiar.

Botswana Tourism Organisation describes Gaborone International Music and Culture Week as an annual, weeklong arts and culture programme including music, jazz, workshops, theatre, poetry and comedy. A durable property can serve more than one audience and create more than one reason to return.

Orange Botswana’s public record offers another distinction. Through Orange Foundation, it reported support for the 2023 Maun International Arts Festival and its partnership with Alliance Française’s Fête de la Musique. The public record confirms support, not commercial return. Yet it shows a brand investing in platforms where artists, young audiences and communities meet, rather than treating culture as a one-night media buy.

For Botswana promoters and brands, the opportunity is an owned cultural promise: a music property, women-led enterprise forum, township design market, sport-and-wellness series or regional food experience. It needs a specific audience, visible local value and a way to measure return visits.

WHAT IT MEANS

Business owners and executives: Treat a major event as a business system, not a publicity expense. Approve investment only when the ticket model, partner value, safety plan, customer data permissions and post-event retention plan are clear. Celebrate reach, but separate it from verified commercial return.

Marketing professionals: Build the story before, during and after the event. Create anticipation people can join, a live experience people can use, and a post-event reason to stay connected. Measure whether the activation improved the audience experience, not only how many people saw it.

Brand managers: Do not fear the successor brand. If a competitor grows the category, protect the meaning of the original move, then evolve the experience instead of demanding permanent ownership of the stage.

Scorpion Kings Live and #FillUp FNB Stadium should not be reduced to a rivalry between names or crowd estimates. Cassper Nyovest’s breakthrough made a local stadium headliner easier to imagine. The Scorpion Kings showed that the belief can travel into another genre, format and generation.

That is what enduring brands do. They do not stop the future. They make it easier for the future to believe in itself.