The BCP is calling for lifestyle audits of senior public officials, alleging unexplained wealth accumulation among some UDC ministers and questioning existing asset verification mechanisms.

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Botswana Congress Party (BCP) is pushing for lifestyle audits of senior officials in the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) administration, alleging that some ministers have accumulated substantial wealth within two years of taking office.

Asset Declarations

BCP Secretary for Publicity Olebile Machete told The Botswana Gazette that the existing asset declaration system was failing to provide meaningful accountability because declarations were confidential and Government had yet to develop an effective verification mechanism.

He said the proposed audits should cover the President, Vice President, ministers, assistant ministers, permanent secretaries and their deputies, as well as officials involved in land allocation, procurement, licensing, citizenship and investment approvals.

UDC Promises

Machete said the UDC had entered office promising to end the culture of corruption it had accused the previous Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) administration of perpetuating.

“The UDC ministers have amassed wealth of unimaginable proportion and in a space of two years,” he said, arguing that the asset declaration system was not doing its job.

Institutional Independence

The BCP proposes that lifestyle audits be led by the Ethics and Integrity Directorate, supported by the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) and Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS), with findings reported to Parliament.

However, Machete questioned the Directorate’s independence because it falls under the Office of the President.

“There is a real independence problem to solve first. The Directorate falls under the Office of the President, the same office whose dealings are now in question,” he said.

He called for the Directorate to be adequately funded and made accountable to Parliament rather than the Executive. Until then, he proposed an independent panel of forensic auditors reporting directly to Parliament.

BCP Not Exempt

Machete said the party would not publicly accuse individuals, insisting that any information it receives would be submitted to institutions with investigative powers.

He maintained that public officials should account for wealth exceeding their lawful income, adding that those with nothing to hide should welcome scrutiny.

The BCP intends to pursue the audits in the first quarter of 2027, with Machete insisting that its own MPs and councillors should also be subjected to the same standards.

“Every MP and councilor should meet the same standard, and that includes the BCP’s own. We are not asking anything of others that we will not accept for ourselves,” he said.

Government Response

Reached for comment, Minister for State Presidency Moeti Mohwasa referred enquiries to the Botswana Centre for Integrity, an organisation involved in promoting transparency, integrity and accountability and fighting corruption in Botswana.

However, efforts to reach the Botswana Centre for Public Integrity (BCPI) for comment were unsuccessful, as its telephone lines could not be reached by the time of going to press.