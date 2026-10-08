BOFEPUSU Turns to ILO

BOFEPUSU is seeking international intervention as deteriorating relations with government threaten meaningful consultation and collective bargaining in the public service.

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Botswana Federation of Public, Private and Parastatal Sector Unions (BOFEPUSU) is seeking intervention from the International Labour Organization (ILO) over what it describes as deteriorating relations between organised labour and government, particularly the Directorate of Public Service Management (DPSM).

Addressing the media this week, BOFEPUSU President Gotlamang Oitsile said the federation wants the ILO to help address weaknesses in the labour relations framework and the relationship between government and organised labour.

Oitsile said frustration is growing among unions over how government engages them on issues affecting workers, including collective bargaining, remuneration and working conditions.

UNIONS CRY FOUL

“It is clear that unions do not have good working relations with the government, in particular DPSM. The government only wants the unions at its convenience, which is not good,” Oitsile said.

The federation’s concerns come amid renewed disputes between public-sector unions and government over salaries, allowances and other conditions of service.

CONSULTATION CONCERNS

BOFEPUSU has previously raised concerns about what it considers inadequate consultation and engagement by government on matters affecting public servants, warning that strained relations could undermine meaningful collective bargaining.

Its move to seek ILO intervention could bring greater scrutiny to Botswana’s labour relations, particularly around freedom of association, collective bargaining and social dialogue.

DIALOGUE SOUGHT

Oitsile said the federation wants stronger and more meaningful engagement between government and organised labour.

He said ILO intervention could help facilitate dialogue between the two sides and provide guidance on mechanisms for resolving disputes and strengthening collective bargaining.

The development comes as public-sector unions continue pushing for improved remuneration and broader reforms to the public-service employment framework.