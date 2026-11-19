The smaller governing partner says it is being sidelined in public service appointments and political structures, raising fresh questions about power-sharing within the UDC.

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Botswana People’s Party (BPP) has raised concerns over what it considers unequal treatment within the governing Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) coalition, exposing potential fault lines in the alliance’s power-sharing arrangements.

MARGINALISATION CONCERNS

Following a Central Committee meeting over the past weekend, the BPP adopted resolutions concerning its working relationship with coalition partners, accusing the UDC of sidelining its members in cadre deployment.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the party alleged that it had been excluded from public service appointments and certain political structures, raising questions about whether smaller coalition partners are receiving adequate recognition and representation in the governing arrangement.

The BPP said that while it recognised and supported cadre deployment by UDC contracting partners to strategic positions, such appointments should serve the collective interests of the coalition and advance its commitments to the people of Botswana.

POWER-SHARING ROW

The party expressed dissatisfaction with what it described as the coalition’s failure to adequately recognise and accommodate it in public service appointments and certain political structures.

It maintained that its concerns could not be overlooked, signalling growing discontent over its place and influence within the governing alliance.

“The BPP believes that matters affecting the direction and strategic interests of the UDC must be discussed through established coalition structures, guided by consultation, mutual respect and shared responsibility,” the party said.

BRIEFING PROMISED

The BPP’s position places renewed focus on how the UDC manages competing interests among its constituent parties, particularly regarding strategic appointments and political representation.

Reached for comment, BPP Secretary-General Mmantlha Sankoloba said she was not in a position to discuss the matter, indicating that the party would soon convene a press briefing to outline its concerns.

According to Sankoloba, the planned briefing will shed more light on the party’s grievances and whether it intends to push for changes to the coalition’s internal arrangements.

At the time of going to press, UDC spokesperson Dr Stephen Modise had not responded to The Botswana Gazette’s enquiries.