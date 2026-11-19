The Manual Workers Union says three public hospitals turned away its medical donations despite shortages, raising questions about the Ministry of Health’s policy on external assistance.

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has reportedly blocked the Manual Workers Union (MWU) from donating medical products to three public hospitals, raising questions about its approach to external assistance at a time when healthcare facilities across the country are grappling with shortages of medical supplies.

The latest rejections follow an earlier decision by the Ministry to turn down a donation offer from the Botswana Democratic Party’s Serowe South constituency, reportedly on the grounds that it does not accept contributions from political parties.

The Ministry has now allegedly prevented the union from donating to Lobatse Psychiatric Hospital, Scottish Livingstone Hospital in Serowe and Letsholathebe Memorial Hospital in Maun, despite the union having previously made donations to Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital and Marina Referral Hospital.

UNION QUESTIONS MINISTRY

Speaking in an interview with The Botswana Gazette, MWU business consultant Johnson Motshwarakgole questioned why Government would prevent the union from donating medical products while publicly acknowledging shortages in healthcare facilities.

He said the union had initially engaged authorities at the three hospitals to establish their priority medical needs, following the same procedure it had used when donating to Nyangabgwe and Marina referral hospitals.

“We were shocked because we had followed all the necessary procedures. We engaged the hospital authorities about the correct procedures and also approached the Botswana Medicines Regulatory Authority (BoMRA), which guided us on the requirements to follow. We did exactly that, only to be told that donations from unions were no longer accepted,” Motshwarakgole said.

KGOTLA MEETINGS

Motshwarakgole said the union was now considering taking the matter to kgotla meetings in the affected communities to explain what had happened and hear residents’ views on the rejection of the donations.

He questioned whether communities in Lobatse, Serowe and Maun would support the decision to turn away medical assistance at a time when healthcare facilities were experiencing shortages of essential medical products.

BOMRA CLARIFIES

The controversy has also brought into focus the role of the Botswana Medicines Regulatory Authority (BoMRA) in regulating medicinal products and overseeing their importation.

BoMRA Public Relations Manager Israel Kgosidiile told The Botswana Gazette that the authority regulates the quality and efficacy of medicinal products but is not involved in the process of donating medicines, as this falls outside its mandate.

POLICY QUESTIONS

The rejections have raised broader concerns about whether the Ministry’s donation policies strike an appropriate balance between regulatory requirements, quality control and the immediate needs of patients.

While medical donations must meet prescribed safety and quality standards, questions remain about whether the products offered by the union were assessed and whether the decisions to stop the donations were informed by specific regulatory or administrative concerns.

At the time of going to press, MoH spokesperson Doreen Motshegwa had not responded to The Botswana