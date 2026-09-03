DCEC Downplays Corruption Report Surge

The DCEC chief has cautioned against equating a rise in corruption reports with an increase in corruption itself.

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) has moved to play down the sharp rise in reported corruption allegations, saying the growing number of reports does not automatically mean corruption itself is increasing in Botswana.

PUBLIC CONFIDENCE GROWING

DCEC Director Botlhale Makgekgenene said the increase in reports since 2023 should instead be viewed as an indication of growing public confidence in anti-corruption mechanisms, while highlighting the need for greater vigilance and stronger preventive measures.

Addressing the media last week during an engagement on the fight against corruption, Makgekgenene acknowledged that reports of corruption and economic crime have been rising steadily over the past three years.

REPORTS JUMP HUNDREDS

DCEC records show that 957 corruption-related reports were registered in 2025, up from 687 in 2024.

The figure represents an increase of 270 reports in a single year, while the 2025 total is 305 higher than the 652 reports registered in 2023.

NOT MORE CORRUPTION

Despite the sharp increase, Makgekgenene cautioned against interpreting the statistics as proof that corruption has necessarily become more widespread.

She said an increase in allegations should not automatically be equated with an increase in actual corruption.

Makgekgenene said the trend could equally reflect a public that is increasingly willing to report suspected wrongdoing to authorities.

“The growing number of reports reinforces the need for continued vigilance and stronger preventive measures across institutions,” she said.

MORE COMING FORWARD

She said the figures demonstrate growing public confidence, with more members of the public willing to come forward and report suspected corruption.

“Therefore the rising number of reports could be interpreted partly as a positive development in the country’s fight against corruption,” added Makgekgenene.

PUBLIC PARTICIPATION RISES

Rather than viewing every additional report as evidence of worsening corruption, Makgekgenene suggested that the figures should also be examined through the lens of increased public participation in exposing suspected wrongdoing.

However, the surge places greater pressure on the DCEC to effectively investigate allegations and ensure that increased reporting translates into meaningful enforcement and prevention.

PRESSURE ON DCEC

The DCEC director added that the latest figures nevertheless raise questions about the scale of corruption and economic crime being detected across the country, particularly as Botswana continues to strengthen its anti-corruption institutions and mechanisms.

For the DCEC, Makgekgenene said, the challenge is to maintain public confidence while ensuring that reports are properly assessed, investigated where warranted and used to strengthen measures aimed at preventing corruption.