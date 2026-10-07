DCEC Net Widens to Ex-BQA Boss

Former BQA executive Dr Gillian Keneilwe Mmolotsa has become the latest senior former public-sector official hauled before court in the DCEC’s widening 2026 prosecution trail.

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime’s (DCEC) prosecution trail has reached another former senior public-sector executive, with former Botswana Qualifications Authority (BQA) Deputy Chief Executive Officer Dr Gillian Keneilwe Mmolotsa facing two corruption charges.

Mmolotsa becomes at least the sixth senior political or public-service figure to face charges in DCEC-linked cases this year. The list includes former ministers Lefoko Moagi, Noah Salakae, Mpho Balopi and Eric Molale, as well as former Permanent Secretary Kgakgamalo Ken Ketshajwang.

Mmolotsa appeared before the Regional Magistrate Court on 5 October for arraignment on two counts of corruption, according to a DCEC statement released on Tuesday.

P20,000 ALLEGATION

The first charge dates back more than a decade. The DCEC alleges that between July and November 2015, while employed by BQA as a Standards Specialist responsible for developing registration and accreditation standards, Mmolotsa received P20,000 in connection with the accreditation of the Institute of Entrepreneurial Development (IED).

According to the anti-graft agency, she allegedly “accepted valuable consideration in the sum of P20 000” as a reward for assisting IED through the accreditation process.

The second count relates to August 2021, when Mmolotsa was Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer and a member of BQA’s Management Quality Assurance Committee.

INTEREST UNDECLARED

The DCEC alleges that Mmolotsa had a personal interest in a decision concerning IED’s application for registration and accreditation but “knowingly failed to disclose the nature of such interest” before participating in committee proceedings.

Mmolotsa pleaded not guilty to both counts and was granted P5,000 bail on condition that she attends court proceedings and does not interfere with prosecution witnesses. The case returns to court on 19 October for a case management conference.

DCEC TRAIL

Her arraignment adds to a procession of senior former office-bearers appearing before the courts this year.

Moagi was arraigned in January over allegations that he received P4.706 million connected to prospecting licences. In August, former transport minister Salakae and former Permanent Secretary Ketshajwang were among those charged over the Ghanzi-New Xade road contract.

September brought charges against BDP president and former cabinet minister Balopi in a CEDA-linked fraud and money-laundering case, while Molale was charged with abuse of office in the Ghanzi-New Xade matter.

The DCEC has rejected suggestions that its high-profile investigations amount to political targeting, insisting that it “conducts its investigations impartially and without prejudice.” All the cases remain before the courts and the accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.