Gare Defends Masisi’s “Empty Promises”

Says Batswana must pull together

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Karabo Gare has defended President Mokgweetsi Masisi against accusations that he routinely makes empty promises to the electorate and shifts the blame to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Gare told leaders of Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) youth in Jwaneng recently that the government’s slow implementation of projects is due to the volatile economic climate brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masisi has been portrayed by detractors as a man who hardly keeps his promises and one good only at talking. Gare said it should be noted that Masisi came to power at a time of crisis of unprecedented levels.

He asserted that the country will have to pull together to boost its struggling economy that has sustained a heavy blow due to low diamond sales, which are the mainstay of the economy.

BDP youth have also expressed concern about President Masisi’s project delivery and unfulfilled electoral promises.