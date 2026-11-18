Eleven officers who have received more than P8.1 million in salaries while off duty hope the departure of Peter Magosi will clear the way for an amicable settlement of their long-running employment dispute.

TEFO PHEAGE

Eleven officers caught in an employment impasse between the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) and the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) are pinning their hopes on the departure of Peter Magosi to pave the way for an amicable resolution.

Their lawyer, Bakwinya Mazhani of Ramalepa Attorneys, told The Botswana Gazette in an interview that Magosi’s exit heralded a fresh start for the intelligence agency and presented an opportunity to resolve the longstanding dispute.

Mazhani said an amicable settlement would be a welcome development for the officers, whose employment status has remained the subject of litigation despite a court ruling declaring them BDF members in good standing.

FRESH START

The officers’ hopes come against the background of Magosi’s public refusal to take them back into the DIS. He told Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that he no longer trusted them.

During proceedings reported in July 2026, Magosi maintained that the officers had successfully approached the courts to establish that they belonged to the BDF rather than the intelligence agency.

“I can never take these people back into the organisation because I don’t trust them,” he told the committee.

He argued that they should be deployed elsewhere in Government, saying their continued payment through the DIS was against his wishes.

By July, the officers had received more than P8.1 million in salaries while off duty, raising questions before the committee about continued public expenditure and the failure to resolve their deployment.

COURT VICTORY

The dispute involves Mpho Baleseng and 10 other officers who challenged the circumstances under which they moved from the military to the DIS.

In an order issued on 13 October 2023, Lobatse High Court judge Justice Jennifer Dube declared them BDF members in good standing.

The court set aside their purported employment contracts with the DIS and declared their purported resignation letters from the military fraudulent, unlawful and without effect.

The officers were also declared entitled to the basic salaries, benefits and salary adjustments enjoyed by their BDF intake counterparts, reckoned from 8 November 2013.

The order further provided for payment of the difference between what they would have earned at the BDF and what they received during their attachment to the DIS.

PROLONGED IMPASSE

Despite that victory, the dispute continued. In January 2024, the officers instituted contempt proceedings against then BDF commander Lieutenant General Placid Segokgo, alleging failure to comply with the court order.

Magosi subsequently defended his refusal to bring them back into the intelligence agency, maintaining that his position followed their own court application asserting their military status.

PAC members questioned whether his stance reflected personal feelings rather than administrative considerations and directed him to engage the other agencies involved to seek a resolution.

With Magosi now out of the DIS, Mazhani said there was an opportunity for a fresh approach to the impasse, with an amicable settlement offering a welcome way forward for the officers.