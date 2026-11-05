IEC Awaits Boko’s Writ on ConCourt Referendum

..As BOCONGO raises concern over government’s silence since Parliament approved the proposed amendments

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it has yet to receive a presidential writ authorising preparations for the Constitutional Court referendum, while civil society has raised concerns over the government’s silence more than seven months after Parliament approved the proposed constitutional amendments.

The Bill, which seeks to establish a Constitutional Court, requires approval through a referendum before it can become law. In an interview with The Gazette this week, IEC Secretary Jeff Siamisang said “the Commission could only begin planning for the referendum once it received a presidential writ”.

BOCONGO Calls for Transparency

Botswana Council of Non-Governmental Organisations (BOCONGO) which has been crisscrossing the country on public education on the matter has raised serious concerns over delays and silence.

The executive director Kutlwano Pelontle told the Gazette t the absence of clear public communication was leaving citizens and stakeholders uncertain about the process.

“BOCONGO is concerned by the lack of transparency and public communication from Government regarding the progress of the referendum process following Parliament’s approval of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 14 of 2025,” he said.

Pelontle said government had not sufficiently explained when the outstanding processes would be undertaken or provided anticipated timelines for the referendum.

“What is particularly concerning is that citizens and stakeholders are left to rely on fragmented information and public statements to understand the status of a process that directly concerns their constitutional rights and democratic participation.”

He said government’s responsibility extended beyond fulfilling constitutional and administrative requirements to keeping the public informed throughout the process.

BOCONGO is calling for an update on the presidential writ, clarification on when it is expected to be issued and an indicative referendum timetable.

“The public should not have to continuously seek answers about the progress of a constitutional process in which they are ultimately expected to participate,” Pelontle said.

Public Education Affected

Pelontle warned that uncertainty was affecting civil society’s ability to organise civic education, allocate resources, mobilise communities and establish partnerships.

BOCONGO had already begun community dialogues, information stalls and stakeholder engagements across different parts of Botswana to explain the proposed constitutional changes

However, he said these initiatives required adequate time and a predictable timetable to reach citizens effectively before voting.

“Civil society cannot effectively plan its public education and mobilisation interventions around an unknown timeline. Equally, citizens cannot be expected to develop an informed understanding of constitutional changes within a limited period, particularly when the subject matter requires explanation and public interrogation.”

Pelontle said a referendum required sustained public education because voters were being asked to decide a specific constitutional question with potentially complex legal and governance implications.

Warning Over Participation

Pointing to what he described as relatively low turnout in Botswana’s previous referendums, Pelontle cautioned against assuming that announcing a voting date would automatically generate public participation.

“A referendum should not be treated merely as an administrative exercise culminating in a vote. It must be a process characterised by transparency, access to information and meaningful public participation.”

Pelontle said government should explain what stage the process had reached, what remained outstanding and when citizens could expect to vote.