Report Questions Boko’s Rights Record

An EU-funded assessment says Botswana’s government has yet to turn its rights rhetoric into clear reforms, while concerns persist over media freedom and civil society engagement.

GAZETTE REPORTER

President Duma Boko’s Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) administration has yet to translate its human rights commitments into clear policies and legislative reforms, according to a European Union-funded assessment of Botswana’s civic space.

The assessment, published under the EU-supported Civil Society Organisations initiative, questions the government’s record on inclusivity, freedom of expression and engagement with civil society.

Rights Commitments

The report, produced under the EU-supported initiative known as EU SEE, says the administration has not yet matched its rights-oriented public stance with substantive policy commitments.

“While the new government has positioned itself as human rights–oriented, it has yet to adopt explicit policies or commitments that substantively advance the rights of marginalised groups in Botswana, including women and LGBTQI+ persons,” the assessment states.

It says civil society organisations remain central to advancing inclusion and holding public institutions accountable.

“Overall, civil society continues to shape public discourse and advance democratic accountability, even as contested perceptions and uneven government engagement persist,” the report says.

Media Pressure

The assessment also raises concerns about the environment for independent journalism under Boko.

“Public statements by President Duma Boko questioning the credibility of the media, reports of restrictive engagements between government leaders and journalists, and allegations of efforts to manage public discussion around constitutional reform have raised concerns about increasing pressure on independent journalism,” the report says.

It cites the temporary removal of journalist Letumile Montsosa from a radio programme, reportedly linked to reporting on the constitutional review process.

“The temporary removal of journalist Letumile Montsosa from a radio programme, reportedly linked to coverage of the constitutional review process, further heightened concerns about media independence and the ability of citizens to freely engage in public debate,” the report says.

Media Bill

The proposed Media Bill, 2025, gazetted in December 2025, is another concern. Although intended to modernise media regulation and promote professionalism, some media stakeholders and civil society organisations fear it could expand state oversight and weaken editorial independence.

“However, concerns have been raised by media stakeholders and civil society organisations that certain provisions may increase state oversight of the media, undermine editorial independence, and potentially restrict press freedom.”

Civil Society Strain

Relations between government and civil society have also come under pressure over the proposed Constitutional Court Bill and constitutional review process.

According to the report, some officials have characterised civil society positions as politically motivated or oppositional, rather than recognising their role in public debate and governance.

“These tensions have reinforced perceptions of a contested civic space, especially for organisations engaged in policy advocacy and governance-related issues,” the assessment states.

It contrasts these tensions with media recognition of NGOs as watchdogs and development partners, particularly in civic education, public awareness and service delivery.

“Protecting fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression, association, and media independence, will remain essential for ensuring meaningful civic participation and enabling CSOs to continue contributing to democratic governance, accountability, and national development,” the report says.