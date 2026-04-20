Local Cannabis Producers “Blocked”

The Cannabis Association of Botswana (CAB) has raised alarm of prolonged administrative obstruction that has prevented it from obtaining registration, effectively sidelining it from the country’s emerging cannabis and hemp industry

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Cannabis Association of Botswana (CAB) says sustained administrative delays have effectively barred it from participating in the country’s emerging cannabis and hemp industry, raising concerns about transparency and fairness in the sector’s rollout.

The association claims it has been waiting for more than a year for a Certificate of Registration from the Registrar of Societies, despite what it describes as repeated engagement and full compliance with regulatory requirements.

“For over a year, CAB has been denied a Certificate of Registration by the Registrar of Societies Botswana despite consistent engagement and compliance efforts,” the association said on Tuesday. It added that the prolonged delay has raised “serious concerns regarding the ability of civil society organisations to participate meaningfully within the sector.”

LEGAL BATTLE ESCALATES

CAB says its legal team has formally written to the Registrar of Societies seeking clarity on the continued refusal to issue the registration certificate, but claims no response has been received.

The matter has since been escalated to Ditshwanelo – The Botswana Centre for Human Rights for review and guidance.

The association argues that the administrative bottleneck has prevented it from formally operating at a time when Botswana’s cannabis and hemp regulatory framework is rapidly taking shape.

EMERGING INDUSTRY UNDER SCRUTINY

Botswana’s cannabis and hemp sector is still in its early stages but is increasingly viewed as a potential new economic frontier for diversification.

CAB says excluding local civil society voices risks undermining public trust and limiting the developmental benefits of the industry.

“Botswana stands at a pivotal moment in developing its cannabis and hemp industry,” the association said. “Ensuring that civil society organisations are able to operate transparently and lawfully is critical to maintaining public trust, promoting responsible education, and supporting inclusive sector development.”

FIRST LICENCE SPARKS CONTROVERSY

The controversy comes after confirmation that Swedish-linked company Hemp Holding AB, through its local subsidiary Hemp Innovations Botswana, has secured Botswana’s first licence to cultivate medical cannabis and industrial hemp.

The development has triggered debate over foreign participation in strategic industries, value retention, and regulatory fairness, with critics questioning how local actors can compete amid what they describe as uneven approval processes.

CALLS FOR TRANSPARENCY AND FAIRNESS

CAB insists it remains committed to neutral, evidence-based advocacy and responsible engagement, but says its exclusion raises broader questions about equity in the sector’s establishment.

The association says it will convene a press conference to outline the timeline of events, legal challenges, stakeholder engagements, and what it describes as the “role of civil society in ensuring transparency in a high-value emerging industry.”