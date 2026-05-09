‘Midwifery Crisis’ Sparks Legal Threats 

Nurses Union warns that the country’s worsening midwifery crisis amounts to a violation of constitutional and international obligations, citing unsafe staffing levels, overworked nurses, and risks to maternal care

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Botswana Nurses Union (BONU) has accused the country’s health sector of failing to meet its constitutional and legal obligations, warning that the ongoing midwifery crisis amounts to a violation of both workers’ and patients’ fundamental rights.

In a statement marking the International Day of the Midwife, the union said Botswana is facing a worsening crisis in maternal healthcare, which it described as unsustainable, unsafe, and unlawful.

BONU warned that the situation is placing both expectant mothers and healthcare workers under severe strain due to persistent staffing shortages and overstretched maternity services.

CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS UNDER THREAT

The union argues that the crisis represents a breach of the Constitution of Botswana, which obliges the State to protect life, dignity, and personal security.

It said these protections are not symbolic but enforceable rights that are being undermined by weak health system planning and inadequate investment in the nursing workforce.

“The right to life is compromised when mothers do not receive timely and skilled care, while the right to dignity is violated by overstretched maternity services,” the union stated.

BONU also says midwives’ labour rights are being violated through excessive workloads and unsafe working conditions.

INTERNATIONAL OBLIGATIONS

The union further claims Botswana is falling short of international standards, including World Health Organization (World Health Organization) guidelines on safe staffing and maternal care, as well as International Labour Organization (International Labour Organization) conventions on safe and fair working conditions.

It has particularly criticised the slow progress in expanding postgraduate midwifery training programmes and increasing staffing levels in public health facilities.

BONU says midwives are being forced to sustain the system through personal sacrifice.

“Sacrifice is not a policy,” the union said.

CALLS FOR URGENT REFORMS

The union is demanding immediate government intervention, including large-scale recruitment of midwives, enforcement of safe staffing standards, and urgent expansion of training programmes.

It is also calling for improved remuneration, safer working conditions, and clear career progression pathways to retain skilled professionals in the public health system.

LEGAL ACTION

BONU warned that failure to address the crisis could force it to pursue legal action and escalate industrial measures to compel government compliance.

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